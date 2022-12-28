2022 Year-end Review: Federal

Summary

What began on January 6, 2021 (in the chambers and halls of the United States Capitol with an unprecedented attack on the seat of government) culminated (almost two years to the date) in December of 2022 (in those same chambers and halls of the Capitol building) with the submission of the final report by the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attacks on the United States Capitol, complete with the historically unprecedented criminal referral of a former U. S. President to the Department of Justice with accusations of “obstructing an official proceeding, conspiracy to defraud the government, and inciting or assisting an insurrection.” The Congressional report and criminal referral process are only a symbolic ending of the threat of violent domestic terrorism in the U.S., according to a DHS National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin in November 2022 (a bulletin which remains in effect through May of 2023), as the “United States remains in a heightened threat environment.” The DHS bulletin also highlights the role of foreign influence, particularly from Russia, in seeding unrest in the United States.

OODA Network Member (and one of the founders of the modern counter-terrorism research domain) Brian Jenkins, characterized the challenge of ongoing violent, domestic terrorism in 2023 in the following manner: “…the extremists do have national attention. They have supportive media outlets. They have not insignificant popular support…this is much more of a social and political movement than…the tiny groups we had running around in the 1970s…this will take a long time. There was a campaign over many years to deal with a couple of dozen former liberal arts majors who were in The Weather Underground and were out their bombing. It took us more than 10 years. So, this is something that is going to go on for a long time. There is no immediate solution.”

Also in 2022: a mid-term election resulted in a rebuke of the mis- and disinformation ecosystem, with what should have been upwards of a forty to sixty seat changeover of House seats away from the presiding party (historically a referendum on the party of the current POTUS), ended with only one of the 2020 “election results denying candidates” winning in Ohio. The result is an opposing party control of the House of Representatives of only five seats and the presiding party picking up one seat in the Senate (maintaining their already slim majority).

Democracy Under Attack at Home and Abroad

This free and fair election in the U.S. took place in the shadow of a federal response to the 9th month of the Russian invasion of Ukraine which started in February 2022 (in the form of sanctions, diplomatic interventions, direct financial assistance, and the provision of arms, amongst other “soft power” efforts in support of the Ukrainian people displaced by the war).

As war raged in Europe, the 2022 election result in the U.S. was of strategic importance as we head into 2023, in so much as it made the difference between a further slip into systemic political failure and a hobbled constitutional order wrought by information disorder and weak cognitive infrastructure in the U.S. The “coalition” that came out to vote in the 2022 midterms will be the subject of much study and debate. What matters is that enough of a signal-to-noise ratio was sorted out by enough of the U.S. voting public to provide a clear electoral mandate and course correction “by the people” (as opposed to failed special counsel proceedings and two impeachments with an inability to convict).

The predicted alternative election results and scenarios would have included further uncertainty and further political chaos – with the questioning of the legitimacy of the election process at the center of an argument against the broader legitimacy of the entire political system in the U.S., the potential for day-to-day governance devolving into further dysfunction (if not to a screeching halt altogether) and further impacts on U.S. prestige and global trust relationships within the global coalition (historically led by the U.S.), specifically within the intelligence community and vital, trust-based information sharing amongst coalition partner nations’ intelligence agencies.

National Security Investment for American Competitiveness

A major development in 2022 was based on the release in July of the Special Competitive Studies Project (SCSP) report – Mid-Decade Challenges for National Competitiveness – and the private sector (specifically the venture capital community) mobilizing to partner with the USG in what has been coined the National Security Investment for American Competitiveness space, with the formation of America’s Frontier Fund (AFF) and the Quad Investor Network.

In October, members of the AFF team joined us at OODAcon 2022, as the potential for public/private partnership was a topic for a panel discussion at the conference – Canceling the Apocalypse: Funding the Next Generation of Innovation – with many insights and takeaways which have influenced the research agenda and operations at OODA Loop for 2023. Overall, national security investment for American competitiveness became an influential framework for accelerating innovation at speed and scale in partnership with the private sector on a strategic timeframe.

The Beltway 2022

The federal government continued to grapple with the following issues simultaneously over the course of 2022:

Domestic pandemic response, including economic policy to address the economic downturn and the global supply chain issues caused by the duration of the pandemic.

Global IT supply chain disruptions in the form of semiconductor shortages impacting major industries like automotive manufacturing, including factory closures, and workforce layoffs. Ransomware incidents also remained prevalent in 2022.

The rolling revelations, indictments, arrests, and testimonies provided by law enforcement and the January 6th House Committee;

The mis- and disinformation, information disorder, and cyberwar ecosystem.

War conditions in Europe (exacerbating supply chain issues and straining resources in NATO countries).

Climate change and extreme weather crises and emergencies; and

Tragic mass shootings.

Year three of the governmental response to the Covid-19 pandemic (as well as federal responses to climate crises, related extreme weather events, and another year of tragic mass shootings) continues to occupy the Biden administration and the whole of government resources of the USG.

As of this writing, 18,000 flights have been canceled during the December 2022 travel season impacted by a bomb cyclone, and arctic blast conditions brought on by climate change have stranded thousands of domestic air passengers for days, with 28 casualties. Running parallel to these challenges: “US public health officials are bracing for a Covid-19 surge in the coming weeks following indoor holiday gatherings among a populace that has abandoned preventive measures. Concerns over this uptick come amid rising influenza and RSV cases in America. This so-called ‘tripledemic,’ experts warn, could further strain the already overburdened US health system. (1)

Strong Strategic Legislation and Regulatory Frameworks Emerged in 2022

In the end, the true narrative of the U.S. Government in 2022 can be found in the pages of the unprecedented legislation which were signed into law in 2022, as well as high-impact, strategic executive orders, reports, and memorandums, namely:

Noteworthy news briefs and OODA Loop analysis of the federal government throughout 2022 have been compiled below in chronological order.

2022 Year-end Review: Federal

January 2022

February

March

April

May

June

July

August

September

October

November

December

Further OODA Loop Resources

Stay Informed

It should go without saying that tracking threats are critical to inform your actions. This includes reading our OODA Daily Pulse, which will give you insights into the nature of the threat and risks to business operations.

Related Reading:

Explore OODA Research and Analysis

Use OODA Loop to improve your decision-making in any competitive endeavor. Explore OODA Loop

Decision Intelligence

The greatest determinant of your success will be the quality of your decisions. We examine frameworks for understanding and reducing risk while enabling opportunities. Topics include Black Swans, Gray Rhinos, Foresight, Strategy, Strategies, Business Intelligence, and Intelligent Enterprises. Leadership in the modern age is also a key topic in this domain. Explore Decision Intelligence

Disruptive/Exponential Technology

We track the rapidly changing world of technology with a focus on what leaders need to know to improve decision-making. The future of tech is being created now and we provide insights that enable optimized action based on the future of tech. We provide deep insights into Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Cloud Computing, Quantum Computing, Security Technology, and Space Technology. Explore Disruptive/Exponential Tech

Security and Resiliency

Security and resiliency topics include geopolitical and cyber risk, cyber conflict, cyber diplomacy, cybersecurity, nation-state conflict, non-nation-state conflict, global health, international crime, supply chain, and terrorism. Explore Security and Resiliency

Community

The OODA community includes a broad group of decision-makers, analysts, entrepreneurs, government leaders, and tech creators. Interact with and learn from your peers via online monthly meetings, OODA Salons, the OODAcast, in-person conferences, and an online forum. For the most sensitive discussions interact with executive leaders via a closed Wickr channel. The community also has access to a member-only video library. Explore The OODA Community.