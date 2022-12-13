CyberNews Briefs

NSA Releases Series on Protecting DoD Microelectronics From Adversary Influence

13 Dec 2022 OODA Analyst

The National Security Agency’s Joint Federated Assurance Center has released four cybersecurity technical reports to help protect field-programmable gate array systems from adversary influence. The reports outline the process for securing FPGAs during manufacturing, acquisition, programming, and first attachment of the devices, and cover threat categories, mitigations, best practices, and a review process for third-party intellectual property. They are intended to help the US Department of Defense ensure the integrity of its FPGA-based systems.

