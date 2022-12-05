Venture Capital National Security Investment for American Competitiveness: New Mexico’s $100M Pledge to AFF’s Frontier Fund I

New Mexico Pledges $100 Million to Back First Vehicle of America’s Frontier Fund

As reported by Rob James at the WSJ:

The state’s commitment anchors AFF’s first fund to back companies in industries strategically important to the U.S., among them, microelectronics, chip manufacturing, AI, and others.

The New Mexico State Investment Council has committed $100 million to a new venture-capital fund focused on advanced technologies that support U.S. strategic and economic interests.

On Tuesday, the council’s investment committee approved its commitment to America’s Frontier Fund‘s first vehicle, Frontier Fund I LP. The council directs investments from the state’s sovereign-wealth fund, which has roughly $34 billion in assets.