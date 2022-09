Mergeflow CEO and OODA Network Member Florian Wolf on “Small Data” (Part 1 of 2)

On multiple occasions, OODA Network member Florian Wolf has presented to the OODA Network membership on the topic of small data. An evangelist and subject matter expert on the topic, Wolf is the CEO of Mergeflow, a company he founded in 2007, where he is responsible for company strategy and product design. Wolf has a Ph.D. in Cognitive Sciences from MIT and is a former research associate in Computer Science and Genetics at the University of Cambridge. Some of his work at MIT was funded by DARPA and he is a member of the Global Panel at MIT Technology Review. Mergeflow initially developed analytics software for hedge fund investors, including some of what today is called “alternative data” (news, blogs, and social media). But, according to the Mergeflow website:

“…then the financial crisis raged, and customers started to skimp. Mergeflow’s small team was forced to rethink and pivot the entire company. Eventually, after exploring all kinds of options and possibilities, they met with a team at Siemens Corporate Technology that wanted to automate and scale some of their technology scouting activities. This project began as a proof-of-concept, but Mergeflow’s team quickly realized that this was exactly what they wanted to do all along: The perfect combination of “building cutting-edge analytics software” and “helping solve fascinating, and often somewhat hidden, challenges across a wide variety of tech sectors”. Today, Mergeflow’s software is used by companies worldwide to discover and explore emerging technologies, companies, ideas, experts, and new markets. With this strategic, creative, and technical agility in mind, we recently checked in with Florian on all things machine learning and “small data”.

To continue reading please consider joining as either a subscriber or full member to support our continued research and analysis. For more on benefits of membership see below.

Want more insight? Log in for the full report

Already a member? Sign in to your account.

OODA Loop provides actionable intelligence, analysis, and insight on global security, technology, and business issues. Our members are global leaders, technologists, and intelligence and security professionals looking to inform their decision making process to understand and navigate global risks and opportunities.

You can chose to be an OODA Loop Subscriber or an OODA Network Member. Subscribers get access to all site content, while Members get all site content plus additional Member benefits such as participation in our Monthly meetings, exclusive OODA Unlocked Discounts, discounted training and conference attendance, job opportunities, our Weekly Research Report, and other great benefits. Join Here.

Related Reading:

Explore OODA Research and Analysis

Use OODA Loop to improve your decision making in any competitive endeavor. Explore OODA Loop

Decision Intelligence

The greatest determinant of your success will be the quality of your decisions. We examine frameworks for understanding and reducing risk while enabling opportunities. Topics include Black Swans, Gray Rhinos, Foresight, Strategy, Stratigames, Business Intelligence and Intelligent Enterprises. Leadership in the modern age is also a key topic in this domain. Explore Decision Intelligence

Disruptive/Exponential Technology

We track the rapidly changing world of technology with a focus on what leaders need to know to improve decision-making. The future of tech is being created now and we provide insights that enable optimized action based on the future of tech. We provide deep insights into Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Cloud Computing, Quantum Computing, Security Technology, Space Technology. Explore Disruptive/Exponential Tech

Security and Resiliency

Security and resiliency topics include geopolitical and cyber risk, cyber conflict, cyber diplomacy, cybersecurity, nation state conflict, non-nation state conflict, global health, international crime, supply chain and terrorism. Explore Security and Resiliency

Community

The OODA community includes a broad group of decision-makers, analysts, entrepreneurs, government leaders and tech creators. Interact with and learn from your peers via online monthly meetings, OODA Salons, the OODAcast, in-person conferences and an online forum. For the most sensitive discussions interact with executive leaders via a closed Wickr channel. The community also has access to a member only video library. Explore The OODA Community