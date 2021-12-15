Technology

TinyML at the very edge of IoT shows signs of promise

IoT is extending networks further and further from conventional workstations and centralized data centers. That trend has, in turn, created the need for computing power closer to those endpoints. Edge computing devices, such as gateways, first addressed that need. There’s now another option: tiny machine learning, or tinyML, which embeds analytics on sensors at the very end (or “very edge”) of a connected device ecosystem. “The question was whether we could perform analytics on the device itself. It was a Mission Impossible kind of thing,” said Evgeni Gousev, senior director at Qualcomm Technologies as well as co-founder and board chairman at the tinyML Foundation.

