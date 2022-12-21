In 2022, the Federal Ecosystem for Accelerating (at Scale) Quantum Computational Power and Quantum Networks Emerged

The U.S. Government’s (USG) strategic alignment on all things quantum security has been encouraging over the course of 2022, culminating with the passage of the Quantum Cybersecurity Preparedness Act in the Senate on Friday, December 16th, which is now ready for the President’s signature sometime this month. The bill is an outgrowth of National Security Memorandum 8 (NSM8): “Improving the Cybersecurity of National Security, Department of Defense and Intelligence Community Systems”. With NSM8 strategic directives made into law, the goal is not so much the acceleration of innovation, but the ability to “defend forward” at speed and scale.

In response to these strategic directives, parallel policy and operational announcements throughout 2022 have also been encouraging, as the USG lay the tracks for the elimination of layers of reportage and bureaucracy when trying to innovate with unprecedented speed and scale. While still formative, dedicated new physical infrastructure and collaborative operational structures (designed as platforms and ecosystems to induce network effects) are also in place to support the computational power requirements, physical access, and enhanced security concerns unique to quantum innovation. Our coverage of these efforts can be found below.

(Also, see “The Greatest Cryptographic Migration in History” – The Quantum Cybersecurity Preparedness Act to be Signed into Law, OODA Loop research and analysis on Quantum Cybersecurity preparedness can be found here, including resources from our general research and analysis over the course of 2022 on Post-Quantum Cryptography – along with additional OODA Loop resources for your quantum technologies business strategy and risk mitigation efforts).

A Federal Ecosystem for Accelerating (at Scale) Quantum Computational Power and Quantum Networks Emerges

OODA 2022: Quantum Cybersecurity and Post-Quantum Cryptography

OODA Loop 2022: Business Strategy, Risk Awareness, and the Future of Quantum Computing

