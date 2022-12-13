Japan and the Netherlands have agreed to join the US in tightening controls over the export of advanced chipmaking machinery to China, according to sources. The two countries are likely to announce they will adopt at least some of the measures the US rolled out in October to restrict the sale of advanced semiconductor manufacturing equipment. The Biden administration said the measures were aimed at preventing Beijing’s military from obtaining advanced semiconductors. Japan had to overcome opposition from domestic firms that would prefer not to lose sales into China. The three countries are the world’s top sources of machinery and expertise needed to make advanced semiconductors.

Read More: Japan to Join US Effort to Tighten Chip Exports to China