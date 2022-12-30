Top 10 OODAcasts Episodes of 2022

We started the OODAcast as a way of highlighting insights and lessons learned from leaders and decision-makers in the OODA Network including former intelligence community leaders and operators.

With over 20,000 views to date of the entire OODAcast library on YouTube, the following lists are comprised of the Top 10 OODAcasts for 2022 as determined by the number of views. We have included a Top 10 list for both the YouTube and audio podcast versions of the OODAcast library. If you value our analysis, please consider a subscription (click here). One hundred percent of the subscription goes towards the curation of our popular Daily Intelligence Report and original topical analysis.

OODA Loop provides actionable intelligence, analysis, and insight on global security, technology, and business issues. Our members are global leaders, technologists, and intelligence and security professionals looking to inform their decision making process to understand and navigate global risks and opportunities.

You can chose to be an OODA Loop Subscriber or an OODA Network Member. Subscribers get access to all site content, while Members get all site content plus additional Member benefits such as participation in our Monthly meetings, exclusive OODA Unlocked Discounts, discounted training and conference attendance, job opportunities, our Weekly Research Report, and other great benefits. Join Here.

Top 10 OODAcasts Episodes of 2021

YouTube (by number of views)

1 – David Greenberg on Decision-making in Volatile Markets

2 – 100 Episodes of OODAcast: Providing actionable insights for future risks and opportunities

3 – Dr. Scott Shumate Profiles Russian President Vladimir Putin

4 – Lifelong Hacker and Experienced Security Executive Alyssa Miller, Author of Cybersecurity Career Guide

5 – Chris Butler on the Value of Adversarial Thinking in Product Design and Management

6 – Jim Lawler on the Art of Espionage and the Perfect Intelligence Operation

7 – Duyane Norman on Disrupting the CIA to Deal with Emerging Threats

8 – Ben Dubow on Detecting and Countering Malign Influence Operations

9 – Lawrence Gasman on Assessing the Business Impact of Quantum Technologies

10 – Simon Clark on Investigating the Key Man and a Billion-Dollar Fraud

