Chris Butler on the Value of Adversarial Thinking in Product Design and Management

In this OODACast, Matt talks with Chris Butler about how concepts like adversarial thinking can be applied to product design and management. Chris is an exemplar of someone who has excelled in his field but also looks to study and bring disruptive ideas like randomness and future framing from other disciplines to determine their value and applicability in product management. As it turns out, he’s a big fan of John Boyd’s OODA Loop and even made a trip to the Boyd archives where he discovered that Boyd was a fan of a certain science fiction book.

Chris Butler is a chaotic good product manager, writer, and speaker. He facilitates critical decision making for teams that build new and innovative products. Chris focuses on bias, uncertainty, and randomization to help build robust and resilient teams. He has over 20 years of product management leadership at Microsoft, Waze, KAYAK, and Facebook Reality Labs. He is now Assistant Vice President, Head of Product Operations, at Cognizant where he PM’s the PM experience.

Podcast Version:

Additional Information:

Book Recommendation: