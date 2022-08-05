100 Episodes of OODAcast: Providing actionable insights for future risks and opportunities.
In 2020, we launched the OODAcast video and podcast series designed to provide insightful analysis and actionable intelligence to decision makers. In this 100th episode, co-hosts Matt Devost and Bob Gourley review some of the key insights from the series. Matt and Bob also discuss a OODA’s recent assessment of risks and opportunities given the geopolitical and technological environment, leading to a discussion of recommended actions for C-suite leaders.
We start with a review of an OODAcast episode which had deep personal meaning for the team, and opportunity to hear directly from one of John Boyd’s peers, Chet Richards. Chet was in the room when it happened, there as Boyd coalesced his OODA concept into the model for decision-making known around the world today. Chet was also the guy Boyd turned to to create the first sketch of the OODA loop. In his OODAcast Chet also revealed a little known fact about how Boyd influenced the famous business strategist/author Tom Peters. For many of us the OODA model has always been aligned with ways to thrive on chaos and now we know the roots of Peter’s concepts.
Another icon from the past we had the pleasure of talking with is retired Admiral Bobby Ray Inman. Bob described him as the mentor to his mentors. He articulated leadership lessons in a succinct list that is still being shared around the intelligence community today. In our discussion he provides context on key guidelines in his list, and adds a new one he wishes he would have codified many years ago.
A more recent leader we extract actionable insights from is John Chambers, the legendary former CEO of Cisco. He is on a mission to use technology to build a more equitable and open society and is investing in disruptive startups to help do that. His leadership lessons for large and small firms both are reflected in this session. He also provides predictions for 2022 and beyond that are so far coming completely true.
Another famed CEO and author is Kevin Roberts, the author of 64 shots. The book was extremely helpful to Matt during career transitions and is inspiring to any who are building companies. One of the many points he discussed was the need for an extreme proactivity, what he referred to as hacking into the future. He also provided an inspired description of how leaders should lead by putting their boots on and getting directly engaged with the true nature of their business.
Nate Fick has been a leader in our ecosystem for years. He has always been the kind of extremely competent and capable executive that people from across multiple communities want to follow. Today Nate is in the confirmation process to become the first Cyber Ambassador for the US State Department, where he will have the portfolio of cyber policy and action globally. Watch his OODAcast and you will get a feel for his spirit and approach to the world that includes many elements of leadership first examined by Marcus Aurelius.
Ric Prado has been described as the closest thing the US has to James Bond. Catchy, but we really know Ric and have to tell you, he is far smarter, savvy, fit and ethical than any portrayal of Bond. His OODAcast was the first time he agreed to speak publicly about his journey from a street smart kid to a CIA operator to a leader of HUMINT for the nation. After his OODAcast, Ric landed a book deal and become a best-selling author. His book Black Ops hit number 7 on the New York Times bestseller list and also hit #1 in several popular Amazon categories.
Following a review of these and other top picks, Bob and Matt transition to an overview of global risks and opportunities you will not want to miss (members seeking additional information including details on what to watch for next in the domains of geopolitical, technological and cyber risks see the OODA C-Suite Report).
OODAcast guests have written over 30 books. We invite you to check them out in this Amazon List.
Podcast Version:
The following is a full list of OODAcast episodes:
David Greenberg on Decision-making in Volatile Markets
John Spencer on Connected Soldiers and the Future of Conflict
Duyane Norman on Disrupting the CIA to Deal with Emerging Threats
First Federal CISO Greg Touhill on Advanced Cybersecurity by Design
Former Tenable CEO Ron Gula Applies a Hacker Mindset to Investing, Public Awareness, and Philanthropy
Jim Lawler on the Art of Espionage and the Perfect Intelligence Operation
Lifelong Hacker and Experienced Security Executive Alyssa Miller, Author of Cybersecurity Career Guide
Dr. Scott Shumate Profiles Russian President Vladimir Putin
Chris Butler on the Value of Adversarial Thinking in Product Design and Management
Charity Wright on China’s Digital Colonialism
Jan Chipchase on Field Research for Actionable Insights
Ben Dubow on Detecting and Countering Malign Influence Operations
Jahon Jamali On Bitcoin, Ethereum, and the Coming Metaverse
Maury Rogow: Every Corporation Will Have A Metaverse Strategy
Alan Cohen of DCVC on Investing in Deep Tech For Humanity
Digital Self Sovereignty and Avoiding the Long Night with John Robb
Inman’s Rules: The Enduring Principles of Operational Intelligence
The Man Who Protects Our Secrets: Bob Bigman on Mitigating Enterprise Risks
Randall Fort on The Future of the Metaverse And Its Cybersecurity and Intelligence Implications
Amr Awadallah On The Biggest Challenges And Opportunities in Enterprise IT Today
Sir David Omand on Leveraging How Spies Think In Our Business and Personal Lives
Jessica Gulick: An accomplished cybersecurity practitioner turned CEO on future focused leadership
Lance Mortlock On Scenario Planning to Drive Strategic Decisions
Jer Thorp on Living in Data and Creating Better Futures
Tony Tether On Technology Leadership and Lessons Learned From DARPA
Cofer Black on Leadership Lessons Learned and Speaking Truth to Power
Gaurav Banga On Mitigating Cyber Threats Through Deep Insight Into Things That Matter Most
Kim Zetter on Understanding the Realities of Cyberthreats and How Code Has a Story to Tell
Junaid Islam on Zero Trust Architecture
Scythe CEO Bryson Bort on Enhancing Security with Realistic Adversary Emulation
Trond Undheim on the Future of Technology and a Framework for Analyzing Forces of Disruption
Jeremy King on the greatest leaders he has ever seen (and how we can all keep learning leadership)
Ben Ford, Founder of Commando Development, on the OODA Loop and Tech Leadership
Matt Devost on Entrepreneurship, Innovation, and Succeeding in Competitive Environments
Max de Groen of Bain Capital PE on the Megatrends Driving Future Tech Enabled Investments
Jim Clapper Shares Wisdom From A Career in Operational Intelligence
Ray Wang, CEO and Founder of Constellation Research, On The Business Impact of Technology
Lisa Porter On Innovation, Technology, Security and Lessons in Leadership
Nate Fick on Dynamic Leadership and Adapting to Change
Lessons In Leadership, Intelligence Analysis, and Geopolitical Trends From Retired LTG Robert Ashley, former Director of DIA
Lessons In Leadership From Ellen McCarthy and Her Journey From Junior Analyst To The Most Senior Echelons of the Intelligence Community
Robert Wallace on a Career in Intelligence and The Spy Sites Series and Spy Craft
Blake Bartlett, CEO of Janes, On Leadership and Decision Making In The Modern Age
Michele Wucker on Identifying and Confronting the Obvious Risks of Gray Rhinos
Vikram Sharma, CEO of Quintessence Labs on Leadership in the Quantum Era
Former CIA Officer Rob Richer on the Geopolitical Landscape, Leadership Lessons Learned, and Supporting Decision-makers
Camila Russo on Ethereum and the Future of Decentralized Finance (DeFi)
Will Hurd on Skills For Success In The Modern Age
Kathy and Randy Pherson, Authors of Critical Thinking for Strategic Intelligence
Ric Prado on Intelligence Operations and a Legendary Career in the CIA
Matt Devost Provides Context on the Top 10 Security, Technology, and Business Books of 2020
Mischel Kwon, Founder and CEO of W@tchTower
Masha Sedova, Co-Founder Elevate Security on Human Risk Management
Bob Gourley on Operational Intelligence for Strategic Decision-making
CEO of Women’s Society of Cyberjutsu and Cybersecurity Leader Mari Galloway
Paul Kurtz, Iconic Cybersecurity Leader and Founder of TruSTAR
Rear Admiral Paul Becker, USN (ret) on leadership in the modern age
Dr. Melissa Flagg of the Center for Security and Emerging Technology
Mark Weatherford On Leading Change As a CISO
Matt Devost on Hacking Entrepreneurship and Identifying Threats and Opportunities
Kevin Roberts on Leadership, Decision-making, and Focused Action
Gary Harrington on Leadership Lessons from Delta Force to the CIA
Michael Kanaan, Author of T-Minus AI Discusses Artificial Intelligence and Global Power
Jim Miller on Managing Policy in an Age of Constant Disruption and Dynamic Threats
Chet Richards on John Boyd and applying OODA principles to the business world
Courtney Bowman, Privacy and Civil Liberties Engineer, Palantir Technologies
Kevin DeSanto On Due Diligence and M&A Transactions and Trust Based Networking
Bradley Rotter On The Future Of Work, CryptoCurrencies, Quantum Computing and Leadership
Andy Lustig On Legal and Due Diligence Support In The High Tech Era
Paul Pagnato, CEO and Founder at PagnatoKarp and Author of The Transparency Wave
Alsop-Louie Partner and Famed Tech Executive Bill Crowell on Technology Due Diligence
Brad Meltzer, Bestselling Novelist With Insights To Inform Your Business Strategy
John Robb on Global Guerrillas and Frameworks to Drive Decision Making
Bobbie Stempfley of Carnegie Mellon University Software Engineering Institute
A Conversation With Marc Ambinder of USC Annenberg School For Communication and Journalism
A Conversation with Peter Singer on Useful Fiction and the book Burn-In
Congressman Will Hurd on the future of technology and policy
Robert Fink of Palantir on Lessons Learned From Using Data In Crisis Response
JC Raby of Boston Meridian Partners
Renowned Business Executive Scott McNealy, Co-Founder of Sun Microsystems
CEO of Percipient Balan Ayyar on the business of AI
Expert Practitioner of Analysis Carmen Medina
Lou Manousos, CEO of RiskIQ
Operational Cybersecurity Leader Cameron Over
Cybersecurity Icon Phil Reitinger, CEO of the Global Cyber Alliance
Seasoned Industry Executive and Serial Entrepreneur Henry Harrison, CTO of Garrison
Quantum Security Practitioner Jane Melia of QuintessenceLabs
Former CIA CTO Bob Flores
Tony Cole of Attivo Networks
Technology Executive Lewis Shepherd
David Bray of the Atlantic Council Geotech Center
Dan Gerstein of RAND Corporation
Related Reading:
Explore OODA Research and Analysis
Use OODA Loop to improve your decision making in any competitive endeavor. Explore OODA Loop
Decision Intelligence
The greatest determinant of your success will be the quality of your decisions. We examine frameworks for understanding and reducing risk while enabling opportunities. Topics include Black Swans, Gray Rhinos, Foresight, Strategy, Stratigames, Business Intelligence and Intelligent Enterprises. Leadership in the modern age is also a key topic in this domain. Explore Decision Intelligence
Disruptive/Exponential Technology
We track the rapidly changing world of technology with a focus on what leaders need to know to improve decision-making. The future of tech is being created now and we provide insights that enable optimized action based on the future of tech. We provide deep insights into Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Cloud Computing, Quantum Computing, Security Technology, Space Technology. Explore Disruptive/Exponential Tech
Security and Resiliency
Security and resiliency topics include geopolitical and cyber risk, cyber conflict, cyber diplomacy, cybersecurity, nation state conflict, non-nation state conflict, global health, international crime, supply chain and terrorism. Explore Security and Resiliency
Community
The OODA community includes a broad group of decision-makers, analysts, entrepreneurs, government leaders and tech creators. Interact with and learn from your peers via online monthly meetings, OODA Salons, the OODAcast, in-person conferences and an online forum. For the most sensitive discussions interact with executive leaders via a closed Wickr channel. The community also has access to a member only video library. Explore The OODA Community