Lawrence Gasman on Assessing the Business Impact of Quantum Technologies

Lawrence Gasman has researched and reported on quantum technologies from the beginning of the discipline of quantum computing. He is now the President of Inside Quantum Technology (IQT), which provides in-depth business intelligence for the quantum technology industry. IQT also runs several major quantum technology conferences as well as a quantum industry news service.

On this OODAcast we ask Lawrence to provide us with frameworks for understanding the state of quantum computing, quantum sensing, quantum security and the business around each of these major fields.

Discussion topics include:

– How to explain the world of quantum effects to non technical leaders and what business leaders should know about the strange world of quantum physics.

– The overall state of quantum computing today

– How non-experts can know if a claim in a quantum computing project is valid or not.

– A useful description of quantum sensing.

– The importance of quantum security.

– New NIST algorithms for improving quantum security.

– The state of quantum R&D – what comes next in the quantum industry.

For more see: https://www.insidequantumtechnology.com

For more on quantum computing, quantum sensing and quantum security see the OODA Guide to Quantum Computing and Quantum Security Sensemaking

Podcast Version:





