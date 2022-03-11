Dr. Scott Shumate Profiles Russian President Vladimir Putin

This OODAcast is a special edition focused on profiling Russian President Vladimir Putin with Dr. Scott Shumate, who has over 30 years of experience evaluating national leaders, terrorists, spies, and insiders. Scott shares his unique perspectives on Putin informed by his extensive experience and insight. During this session we explore:

Is Putin suicidal?

Is Putin a rational actor?

How would Putin feel about an escalatory use of cyber attacks?

What is Putin’s primary motivation in attacking the Ukraine?

How does Putin value propaganda?

Should we expect more nuclear bravado from him?

Is he a narcissist?

Plus lots of additional insights…

R. Scott Shumate is the president of Valutare, LLC. He has overseen contracts with the Department of Defense, the Federal Bureau of Investigations, the Secret Service, and the Department of Homeland Security.

Scott worked for 19 years as an undercover operations officer, psychologist for the Central Intelligence Agency, he is seen as an expert in Counterterrorism, Middle Eastern, South-East Asian, Euroasian cultures including Russia and Chinese cultures. Scott left the Agency in 2003 to Join the Department of Defenses, Counterintelligence Field Activity as a Senior Executive where he led a multimillion-dollar Behavioral Sciences program that infused operational guidance to FCI programs as well as investigations.

Currently, Dr. Shumate has developed a new and creative Insider Threat program that uses big data to analyze metadata on a network that uses Context and Motivational analysis. The model is based on an offensive recruitment, crime and changes in the person’s environment. Through Valutare, he provides Counter-Surveillance, Elicitation, and Interviewing training as well as TSCM scanning.

Podcast Version:

