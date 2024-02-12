DoD launches the OTA-Funded Distributed Bioindustrial Manufacturing Investment Program: Seeks Industry Proposals

For the seasoned government contractor and acquisitions professional, the not very tightly held secret is the Other Transaction Agreement (OTA) is the only formal mechanism currently available for the U.S. Government to keep up with exponential technology development and the centralized resource allocation capabilities of the Chinese government in a great power competition. The good news is the OTA is showing up in heads lines this Q1 of 2024 – with the recent Space Development Agency’s (SDA) Other Transaction Authority (OTA) agreements – totalling $2.5 billion – awarding “three prototype agreements to build 54 satellites to establish the Tranche 2 (T2) Tracking Layer.

Also very recently: the Department of Defense (DoD) launched the Distributed Bioindustrial Manufacturing Investment Program (DBMIP) Which seeks “to strengthen domestic supply chains and sustain America’s global prominence in biotechnology. The DBMIP will execute investments through the Defense Industrial Base Consortium (DIBC) Other Transaction Agreement (OTA), which helps lower barriers to allow DoD to work more expeditiously with small, non-traditional, and large businesses.” Details here – including an opportunity for the private sector to submit proposals for DBMIP funding.

“The DIBC OTA helps enable more rapid execution of Defense Production Act funding and can also allow for other federal agencies with similar investments to separately or jointly invest in projects awarded by DoD.”

– Dr. William LaPlante, Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment.



The Department of Defense announced new opportunities for American businesses to advance biotechnology as part of President Biden’s efforts to strengthen and build the resiliency of America’s defense industrial base and secure its supply chains. Biomanufacturing has the potential to support the U.S. military and our allies and partners by generating needed materials — from fuels and chemicals to food and medical supplies — where and when our forces need them has significant implications for our military.

This Request for White Papers (RWP) for the Distributed Bioindustrial Manufacturing Investment Program (DBMIP) seeks to strengthen domestic supply chains and sustain America’s global prominence in biotechnology. The DBMIP will execute investments through the Defense Industrial Base Consortium (DIBC) Other Transaction Agreement (OTA), which helps lower barriers to allow DoD to work more expeditiously with small, non-traditional, and large businesses.

This RWP lays the foundation for a new era in U.S. bioindustrial manufacturing industry, as directed by President Biden’s Executive Order 14081, “Advancing Biotechnology and Biomanufacturing Innovation for a Sustainable, Safe, and Secure American Bioeconomy.” It is the first of many opportunities that support the Department’s planned investments over the next five years to catalyze the establishment of a bioindustrial manufacturing base, which were announced in September 2022 following President Biden’s Executive Order.

What Next?

DBMIP Award Schedule

The Department expects to announce awards in May for approximately 30 proposals, which will each receive up to $2 million to deliver a business and technical plan detailing how they intend to build a U.S. bioindustrial manufacturing production facility.

Selected proposals will be eligible for follow on efforts as part of the OUSD A&S five year investment plan for the Department’s bioindustrial manufacturing base.

To submit a white paper, please visit https://www.dibconsortium.org/

The DIBC OTA is unique in that it allows DoD to rapidly execute prototypes under the authority of 10 U.S.C. § 4022, research projects under 10 U.S.C. 4021, and production OTs under 10 U.S.C. § 4022(f).

These non-medical investments will build domestic capabilities across the U.S. and will mitigate supply chain risks in five defense material priority areas: Food, Fuel, Fitness, Fabrication, and Firepower.

