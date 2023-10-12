The Tech Trinity: Artificial Intelligence, BioTech, Quantum Tech

The convergence of Artificial Intelligence, Quantum Tech, and Bio Tech will make monumental shifts in the world. This new Tech Trinity will redefine our economy, both threaten and fortify our national security, and revolutionize our intelligence community. None of us are ready for this. This convergence requires a deepened commitment to foresight and preparation and planning on a level that is not occurring anywhere.

These three megatrends of tech are not new of course. The study of biology dates back 1000’s of years. Quantum science began in 1905. AI arose in the late 1950’s. OODA has worked with our network and research team to bring insights into the relevance of these trends for decision-makers for years. Each are worthy alone of study since each individually will change the world.

But the convergence of the Tech Trinity will change things in even more incredible ways.

How will the new Tech Trinity change things? At a high level, consider that AI makes bio tech more powerful, quantum computers can deliver new AI capabilities impossible with classical computers, quantum sensing gives new insights into the realities of the world, biotech can extend and improve human life and human cognition and can also provide new compute platforms.

The resulting tech will reshape every industry and every aspect of governments at all levels, with the most critically important government functions to understand being the impact on national security and intelligence community.

Here are some other examples just to start exploring the convergence of the new Tech Trinity, broken into categories of the economy, national security and intelligence community:

The Tech Trinity and the Economic Use Cases

Optimization of All Industries: Disruption: the extreme optimization of industries caused by AI operating on both powerful quantum computers and traditional architectures will enable industry optimization which will lead to job displacement.

the extreme optimization of industries caused by AI operating on both powerful quantum computers and traditional architectures will enable industry optimization which will lead to job displacement. Economic Impact: This could be overall good for GDP but bad for large numbers of the populace unless planning is done to enable soft transitions. Accelerated Drug Discovery and Personalized Medicine: Disruption : Traditional pharmaceutical models may be challenged as quantum computing and AI can simulate complex biological processes, leading to faster drug discovery and more effective treatments tailored to individual genetic profiles.

: Traditional pharmaceutical models may be challenged as quantum computing and AI can simulate complex biological processes, leading to faster drug discovery and more effective treatments tailored to individual genetic profiles. Economic Impact: This could lead to a reduction in the costs and time associated with drug development. However, it may also challenge the profitability of traditional drug manufacturers and create new markets for personalized treatments. Advanced Diagnostics and Preventive Medicine: Disruption : The combination of biotech and AI can result in real-time health monitoring and predictive analytics, forecasting potential health issues before they manifest.

: The combination of biotech and AI can result in real-time health monitoring and predictive analytics, forecasting potential health issues before they manifest. Economic Impact: This could reduce the burden on healthcare systems by minimizing late-stage treatments and hospitalizations. However, it may also lead to job displacements in traditional healthcare roles. Quantum Computing and Financial Markets: Disruption : Quantum computers can process complex financial models in seconds, which might give certain players an advantage in predicting market movements.

: Quantum computers can process complex financial models in seconds, which might give certain players an advantage in predicting market movements. Economic Impact: This could lead to more volatile financial markets or new regulatory challenges, and potentially disrupt traditional banking and financial services. Agriculture and Food Production: Disruption : AI-driven biotech solutions could lead to genetically modified crops that are more resistant to climate change, diseases, and pests.

: AI-driven biotech solutions could lead to genetically modified crops that are more resistant to climate change, diseases, and pests. Economic Impact: This could disrupt traditional farming practices, impacting agricultural economies, but also potentially leading to more sustainable and resilient food systems. Enhanced Brain-Computer Interfaces (BCI): Disruption : Quantum and AI advancements may lead to BCIs that offer superhuman cognitive abilities, potentially blurring the lines between man and machine.

: Quantum and AI advancements may lead to BCIs that offer superhuman cognitive abilities, potentially blurring the lines between man and machine. Economic Impact: This could lead to new industries and services centered around enhanced human capabilities, but also raises ethical and societal concerns that might require new regulations. Data Security and Cybersecurity: Disruption : Quantum computing poses a threat to current encryption methods, making most traditional security systems vulnerable.

: Quantum computing poses a threat to current encryption methods, making most traditional security systems vulnerable. Economic Impact: This could lead to a massive surge in investments in quantum-resistant encryption methods and new cybersecurity solutions, potentially creating a new market for quantum-safe products. Supply Chain Optimization: Disruption : Quantum and AI can optimize supply chains in ways previously considered impossible, predicting disruptions and automatically adjusting for maximum efficiency.

: Quantum and AI can optimize supply chains in ways previously considered impossible, predicting disruptions and automatically adjusting for maximum efficiency. Economic Impact: Industries relying heavily on complex supply chains, such as manufacturing and retail, could see significant cost savings and efficiency improvements. However, this might also lead to job losses in supply chain management roles. Environmental Monitoring and Climate Modeling: Disruption : The Tech Trinity can provide more accurate environmental monitoring and predictive modeling for climate change.

: The Tech Trinity can provide more accurate environmental monitoring and predictive modeling for climate change. Economic Impact: This could influence policies and business strategies, potentially leading to increased investments in green technologies and sustainable practices.

The Tech Trinity and the National Security/DoD Use Cases

Advanced Cyber Warfare Capabilities: Disruption : Quantum computing can break most of today’s encryption methods, giving nations unprecedented decryption capabilities. When leveraged in conjunction with AI enabled data targeting its impact will be optimized.

: Quantum computing can break most of today’s encryption methods, giving nations unprecedented decryption capabilities. When leveraged in conjunction with AI enabled data targeting its impact will be optimized. National Security Impact: This could lead to vulnerabilities in critical infrastructures, military communications, and intelligence operations. Nations would need to invest heavily in quantum-resistant encryption methods to secure their data. Bio-Engineered Threats: Disruption : The combination of AI and biotech might enable the creation of new biological weapons, tailored to target specific populations or individuals based on genetic markers.

: The combination of AI and biotech might enable the creation of new biological weapons, tailored to target specific populations or individuals based on genetic markers. National Security Impact: This could necessitate new defense measures, bio-surveillance systems, and rapid-response medical capabilities to counteract potential outbreaks or attacks. Surveillance and Intelligence Gathering: Disruption : AI-driven biotech tools could enable real-time surveillance using genetic and biometric data, while quantum technology could process vast amounts of data quickly.

: AI-driven biotech tools could enable real-time surveillance using genetic and biometric data, while quantum technology could process vast amounts of data quickly. National Security Impact: While this could enhance national security by providing more detailed intelligence, it also raises concerns about privacy and potential misuse of such technologies. Autonomous Warfare: Disruption : AI-driven weapons systems, combined with quantum processing capabilities and potentially with bio engineered weapons, could lead to highly autonomous and efficient warfare technologies.

: AI-driven weapons systems, combined with quantum processing capabilities and potentially with bio engineered weapons, could lead to highly autonomous and efficient warfare technologies. National Security Impact: This could shift the dynamics of warfare, making unmanned systems and bio enabled more prevalent. Ethical considerations about the use of autonomous weapons in conflict zones and bio engineered solutions would come to the forefront. Supply Chain Attacks: Disruption : AI and quantum-enhanced analytics might detect vulnerabilities in global supply chains, which could be exploited in economic or actual warfare.

: AI and quantum-enhanced analytics might detect vulnerabilities in global supply chains, which could be exploited in economic or actual warfare. National Security Impact: This would necessitate more robust supply chain security, emphasizing self-reliance and redundancy for critical components, especially in defense industries. Enhanced Interrogation and Influence: Disruption : Brain-computer interfaces, powered by AI and quantum tech, might be used for interrogation, extracting information directly from the brain, or influencing individuals. It could also be used to improve human control over military weapon systems.

: Brain-computer interfaces, powered by AI and quantum tech, might be used for interrogation, extracting information directly from the brain, or influencing individuals. It could also be used to improve human control over military weapon systems. National Security Impact: While potentially providing an edge in some military operations, it also poses significant ethical and human rights concerns. Climate Security Threats: Disruption : AI, biotech, and quantum-enhanced climate modeling could predict environmental threats and resource scarcities.

: AI, biotech, and quantum-enhanced climate modeling could predict environmental threats and resource scarcities. National Security Impact: Nations could prepare for or mitigate climate-induced security threats, such as mass migrations or conflicts over resources. However, it also means that nations might engage in geoengineering tactics that could have unintended consequences. Infrastructure Vulnerabilities: Disruption : Quantum and AI-driven tools could detect vulnerabilities in physical infrastructures like power grids, transportation systems, and water supplies.

: Quantum and AI-driven tools could detect vulnerabilities in physical infrastructures like power grids, transportation systems, and water supplies. National Security Impact: While aiding in infrastructure fortification, adversaries could also exploit these vulnerabilities, necessitating continuous monitoring and upgrades.

The Tech Trinity and Intelligence Community Use Cases

Encryption and Data Security: Disruption : Quantum computers can potentially break many of today’s encryption algorithms, rendering a vast amount of classified information vulnerable.

: Quantum computers can potentially break many of today’s encryption algorithms, rendering a vast amount of classified information vulnerable. Intelligence Impact: This could compromise the integrity of sensitive data, operations, and communications. The intelligence community would need to transition to quantum-resistant encryption methods urgently. And should also plan to enable the ability to leverage new data from adversaries broken from these methods. Bio-Intelligence and Espionage: Disruption : AI-driven biotech could enable the creation of microorganisms or devices that covertly gather intelligence or even influence human behavior.

: AI-driven biotech could enable the creation of microorganisms or devices that covertly gather intelligence or even influence human behavior. Intelligence Impact: This could redefine espionage, with agents using biological means to gather information or influence targets. Counterintelligence would need to develop new detection and mitigation techniques. Mass Data Collection and Analysis: Disruption : Quantum technology, combined with AI, can process and analyze vast amounts of data at unprecedented speeds, extracting meaningful intelligence from seemingly unrelated data points.

: Quantum technology, combined with AI, can process and analyze vast amounts of data at unprecedented speeds, extracting meaningful intelligence from seemingly unrelated data points. Intelligence Impact: This could significantly enhance intelligence-gathering capabilities but also overwhelm analysts with information, necessitating further reliance on AI to discern actionable insights. Autonomous Intelligence Operations: Disruption : AI systems powered by quantum processors could autonomously plan and execute complex intelligence operations without human intervention.

: AI systems powered by quantum processors could autonomously plan and execute complex intelligence operations without human intervention. Intelligence Impact: While this might increase operational efficiency and reduce human risk, it also raises ethical concerns about accountability and the potential for unintended consequences. Counterintelligence Challenges: Disruption : Adversaries using quantum and AI-driven tools could detect undercover agents, decipher covert communications, or predict intelligence operations. The use of bio surveillance to do so will also be a clear threat.

: Adversaries using quantum and AI-driven tools could detect undercover agents, decipher covert communications, or predict intelligence operations. The use of bio surveillance to do so will also be a clear threat. Intelligence Impact: Traditional methods of espionage and covert operations might become obsolete, requiring the development of new tactics and technologies to remain undetected. Human Source Recruitment and Management: Disruption : AI-driven personality profiling, combined with biotech tools, could enhance the recruitment and management of human sources.

: AI-driven personality profiling, combined with biotech tools, could enhance the recruitment and management of human sources. Intelligence Impact: This could lead to more effective human intelligence (HUMINT) operations but might also expose agents to advanced counterintelligence techniques from adversaries using similar tools. Predictive Intelligence: Disruption : The fusion of AI, biotech, and quantum technology could enable predictive modeling of geopolitical events, social unrest, or even individual behavior.

: The fusion of AI, biotech, and quantum technology could enable predictive modeling of geopolitical events, social unrest, or even individual behavior. Intelligence Impact: This could allow the intelligence community to proactively address threats but also poses ethical dilemmas about intervening based on predictions. Enhanced Surveillance Capabilities: Disruption : Advanced biometric surveillance, powered by AI and quantum tech, can monitor individuals in real-time, analyzing everything from facial expressions to heart rates for insights.

: Advanced biometric surveillance, powered by AI and quantum tech, can monitor individuals in real-time, analyzing everything from facial expressions to heart rates for insights. Intelligence Impact: This could revolutionize surveillance operations, but also raises significant privacy concerns and potential misuse.

The above are just a few use cases to get your juices flowing. The point is, the time to prepare for the impact of this new Tech Trinity is now.

We will help do that with our continued efforts here at OODA. We will also enable more on this and related topics at OODAcon 25 Oct. Please join us!

Additional References related to the Tech Trinity

Technology Convergence and Market Disruption: Rapid advancements in technology are changing market dynamics and user expectations. See: Disruptive and Exponential Technologies.

The Revolution in AI: The megatrend of Artificial Intelligence is transforming the algorithms of business in exciting ways. This reference, aimed at the business decision-maker, will help you make the most of AI in your organization. It provides clear articulations of fundamental concepts, succinct examples of highly impactful use cases, and tips you can put in place to ensure your AI projects stay on track to deliver value. We keep this online reference updated so you will always have access to the best of our thoughts. The Revolution in AI.

The Revolution in Biology: This post provides an overview of key thrusts of the transformation underway in biology and offers seven topics business leaders should consider when updating business strategy to optimize opportunity because of these changes. For more see: The Executive’s Guide To The Revolution in Biology

Quantum Computing and Quantum Sensemaking: Quantum Computing, Quantum Security and Quantum Sensing insights to drive your decision-making process. Quantum Computing and Quantum Security

AI Discipline Interdependence: There are concerns about uncontrolled AI growth, with many experts calling for robust AI governance. Both positive and negative impacts of AI need assessment. See: Using AI for Competitive Advantage in Business.

Benefits of Automation and New Technology: Automation, AI, robotics, and Robotic Process Automation are improving business efficiency. New sensors, especially quantum ones, are revolutionizing sectors like healthcare and national security. Advanced WiFi, cellular, and space-based communication technologies are enhancing distributed work capabilities. See: Advanced Automation and New Technologies

Emerging NLP Approaches: While Big Data remains vital, there’s a growing need for efficient small data analysis, especially with potential chip shortages. Cost reductions in training AI models offer promising prospects for business disruptions. Breakthroughs in unsupervised learning could be especially transformative. See: What Leaders Should Know About NLP