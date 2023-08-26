The Executive’s Guide To Quantum Computing: What you need to know for your strategy today

134 SHARES Share Tweet Post Reddit Hackernews

This guide captures key concepts and the status of major quantum computing research initiatives in a way meant to serve the needs of operational decision-makers. Our goal: inform you about the near future so you can make the right changes to your strategy today.

After a review of some key quantum computing concepts we will provide an update on some of the most promising research initiatives and key use cases being explored. We then conclude with insights you can use for your strategic approach and a list of resources for further research.

Key Quantum Computing Concepts Executives Should Be Tracking

What is quantum computing? It is the leveraging of quantum effects to solve problems that cannot be solved by traditional computing. Today’s computers are built on circuits of transistors that can calculate on the simplest of math. Information is processed using addition and subtraction and memory of 1’s and 0’s. This state of information, the 0 or 1, is called a bit. 8 of those is a byte. With quantum computing, the quantum mechanical properties of single atoms, sub atomic particles and superconducting electrical circuits are used to calculate over matter that can exist in more than just an on or off state. So a value that is being calculated on can be assumed to hold a value of 0 or 1 or even both! This new type of value is called a qubit.

Who are the leaders in quantum computing?

In terms of money being spent and numbers of researchers being applied to solve quantum challenges, we see the leaders in pursuit of real world solutions as IBM, Microsoft, Google, and the Chinese Communist Party controlled Chinese Academy of Sciences.



IBM has been investing in quantum computing for decades. They have built out an ecosystem that includes academia and business partners that cover a wide range of functions including training on concepts and development of algorithms that will work in quantum computing. Their approach is to build a processor that can be managed in a low error way (errors are a huge challenge in all current quantum computing approaches). Their architecture is based on a super conducting “inductor” that is kept as cold as humans can make it, then use the effects of those inductors to measure artificial atoms held in small capacitors. All of that is connected to circuits that can then be leveraged by traditional software stacks for human control. At the time of this update IBM us running a 433 qubit processor named Osprey. There have been plenty of promising breakthroughs, but no real problems solved by the new ways of calculating, due largely to error rates.

Use cases of note

Chemistry : predicting the properties of atoms and then complex molecules will help design more effective medicines, optimize manufacturing, build stronger and lighter materials and engineer more resilient crops to feed the world.

The So-What for your Strategic Planning

Every firm is different of course, but it is clear a few strategic recommendations will apply to many forward leaning organizations. Here are key considerations:

Make your data comms and data stores safe for the quantum age: Solutions are available today that will protect your data from being broken in the quantum age. The problem is that data you encrypt today may still be valuable to you in the future. Since storage is cheap many adversaries are known to be interceptions and storing data for breaking in the future. So you should be moving to be quantum safe today.

Solutions are available today that will protect your data from being broken in the quantum age. The problem is that data you encrypt today may still be valuable to you in the future. Since storage is cheap many adversaries are known to be interceptions and storing data for breaking in the future. So you should be moving to be quantum safe today. Imagine what unconstrained computing could do for your business: At this point computing is very constrained. But soon new powers will be unleashed and accessible to organizations like yours via cloud services and APIs. When that occurs, what would you want to use new computing powers to do? Fire up your imagination now and you can begin working with your tech team to see which use cases are more realistic for the near future.

At this point computing is very constrained. But soon new powers will be unleashed and accessible to organizations like yours via cloud services and APIs. When that occurs, what would you want to use new computing powers to do? Fire up your imagination now and you can begin working with your tech team to see which use cases are more realistic for the near future. Ask your development teams to evaluate the Microsoft and IBM software development kits and APIs: Their final approaches to quantum computing are not available yet, but you can program to them and even simulate how they will work in your computing environment. Having your developers familiar with these architectures may be a hedge that will pay off in the near future

Their final approaches to quantum computing are not available yet, but you can program to them and even simulate how they will work in your computing environment. Having your developers familiar with these architectures may be a hedge that will pay off in the near future Be ready to separate the hype from the real: There is a great deal of hype around quantum computing. But there is also valid research and years of consistent improvement in the ability to leverage quantum effects for computing in labs. OODA will do our best to help you separate the real from the hype so ensure you are signed up to our Daily Pulse report for our latest cut.

