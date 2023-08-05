Five Exciting Breakthroughs in Materials Science

Editor’s note: Scott is part of our OODA network. It has been great meeting with him in person and interacting with several of his CEOs as well. Since we clearly have to focus more 0n material’s science here at OODA Loop when we saw him posting on the topic at LinkedIn we asked if we can bring you more of his thoughts here. This is the first of what we hope to be many posts.-bg

Recent reports of a breakthrough in room-temperature ambient pressure superconductors (RTAPS) have rightfully stirred excitement. Yet it’s just one piece of the vast innovation puzzle that materials science is solving. Here are five other breakthroughs that are on track to make significant impacts on our lives within the coming decade:

Reprocessable Materials: Sustainability will take on a new meaning as reprocessable plastics, resins, and polymers reshape not only the automotive and healthcare sectors but also consumer goods manufacturing.

Energy Storage Innovations: From solid-state batteries to advanced supercapacitors, energy storage advances promise to boost efficiency in homes, electric vehicles, and even grid systems.

Smart Textiles: With the emergence of health-monitoring clothes and self-healing fabrics, industries from healthcare to fashion and sports will experience a paradigm shift.

3D Printing Materials: High-performance thermoplastics and metal alloys for 3D printing are set to disrupt manufacturing in aerospace, medical technology, and even the construction sector.

Perovskites: This material’s versatility extends to sectors such as solar power, LED technology, lasers, and quantum computing, creating a ripple effect of innovation.

It is my business to know these types of technologies. The mission of my firm Innovyz USA is to turn groundbreaking materials innovations like these into world-changing companies capable of revolutionizing industries and enhancing everyday life.

