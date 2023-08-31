The convergence of machine learning, deep learning and genomics, especially in the area of AI-powered genomic health prediction, while remarkably promising will also present remarkably challenging unintended consequences. A recent report suggests areas which need to be explored – starting now – as “the issues posed by the…technologies become harder to predict, more complex and more numerous.”

AI and genomics futures is a joint project between the Ada Lovelace Institute and the Nuffield Council on Bioethics that investigates the ethical, and political economy issues arising from the application of AI to genomics – which [the authors] refer to throughout [the] report as “AI-powered genomics“.

From the Report

AI-powered genomics has seen significant growth in the past decade, driven principally by advances in machine learning and deep learning, and has developed into a distinctive, specialised field.

Private-sector investment in companies working on AI-powered genomics has been substantial – and has mainly gone to companies working on data collection, drug discovery and precision medicine.

The most prominent current and emerging themes in research on AI-powered genomics relate to proteins and drug development, and the prediction of phenotypic traits from genomic data.

According to P&S Intelligence, economic forecasts have suggested the market for AI and genomics technologies could reach more than £19.5 billion by 2030, up from half a billion in 2021.

The increasing convergence of AI and genomics is set to present policymakers with a new set of practical and theoretical challenges. Considered separately, developments in AI and in genomics already pose deep questions concerning agency, privacy, quality, bias and power. Considered in relation to one another, the issues posed by the two technologies become harder to predict, more complex and more numerous.





While there has been much research considering the ethical impacts of AI and genomics as separate technologies, comparatively little attention has been paid to exploring the broader implications of the two technologies when used together, and from a structural perspective. For policymakers seeking to navigate and regulate AI and genomics, this is a critical evidence gap.

What Next?

The specific combination of emerging themes and capabilities identified in AI-powered genomics points to the increasing viability of two broad techniques within healthcare over the next five to ten years : AI-powered genomic health personalisation : the ability to understand how treatment for the same health condition might vary between different people on the basis of genomic variations, and to tailor and adapt treatments accordingly. AI-powered genomic health prediction : the use of genomic data to estimate the probability of different people developing particular health conditions, responding well or badly to particular medicines or treatments, or being affected by lifestyle factors.

: The potential emergence of these techniques raises profound, urgent ethical, legal and policy questions.

While some of these issues are already discussed and accounted for in existing legal, ethical and policy discourse, there are many questions concerning the macro-level impacts of developments in AI-powered genomics that have yet to be adequately explored.

In particular, there is an urgent, relatively unmet need for sustained thinking and research on the structural, political, and economic implications of AI-powered genomic health prediction, and how its development might be steered and governed in line with public values and priorities.