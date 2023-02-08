ArchiveDecision IntelligenceOODA Original

Exponential Innovation and Building the Bioeconomy of the Future

08 Feb 2023 Daniel Pereira

Last year, we launched the Opportunities for Advantage Series (which will continue in 2023) to explore how exponential disruption and innovation require organizations to focus efforts to gain advantage. In a recent review of the series, we found that there were patterns and groupings which deserved to be highlighted to jumpstart the series for this year. 

To start, we found that the future of biotechnology was a cluster in the series, pointing to the opportunities for advantage created by the exponential disruption of the industrial base (including that of defense) coupled with exponential biotechnology innovation to build the bioeconomy of the future.  The following posts are a primer on the potential of such an effort  – including the challenges, threats, risks, and opportunities ahead for your organization in this technology and business ecosystem of the future.

Bio-Futures 2050: Defense Impacts and Opportunities for Advantage

Opportunities for Advantage: A Competitive and Innovative Industrial Policy for Biotechnology

Opportunities for Advantage: The Industries of the Future Act of 2020

Opportunities for Advantage: Maintaining a Strong “Stay Rate” in the U.S. for International STEM PhD Graduates

OODA Special Report: Executive’s Guide To The Revolution in Biology

OODAcast: Matt Devost on Hacking Entrepreneurship and Identifying Threats and Opportunities

About the OODA Loop Exponential Innovation Series

Designing, Quantifying, and Measuring Exponential Innovation

Daniel Pereira

Daniel Pereira

Daniel Pereira is research director at OODA. He is a foresight strategist, creative technologist, and an information communication technology (ICT) and digital media researcher with 20+ years of experience directing public/private partnerships and strategic innovation initiatives.

