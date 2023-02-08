Exponential Innovation and Building the Bioeconomy of the Future

Last year, we launched the Opportunities for Advantage Series (which will continue in 2023) to explore how exponential disruption and innovation require organizations to focus efforts to gain advantage. In a recent review of the series, we found that there were patterns and groupings which deserved to be highlighted to jumpstart the series for this year.

To start, we found that the future of biotechnology was a cluster in the series, pointing to the opportunities for advantage created by the exponential disruption of the industrial base (including that of defense) coupled with exponential biotechnology innovation to build the bioeconomy of the future. The following posts are a primer on the potential of such an effort – including the challenges, threats, risks, and opportunities ahead for your organization in this technology and business ecosystem of the future.

About the OODA Loop Exponential Innovation Series