OODAcast: Matt Devost on Hacking Entrepreneurship and Identifying Threats and Opportunities

02 Oct 2020 Jennifer Hoar

In this OODAcast, the tables are turned as OODA Network Expert Jen Hoar interviews CEO Matt Devost and they discuss how Matt consistently identified new threats and opportunities by blending eccentric interests into a career as a serial entrepreneur and become an established expert on cybersecurity, counterterrorism, and technology issues.

Having been educated in a one-room schoolhouse in the rural Northeast Kingdom of Vermont, Matt identified a way to blend his interests in emerging national security threats and computer science into a bespoke career path and took persistent risks to realize non-obvious opportunities.

Matt’s Bio:

Matt began his professional career in 1995 hacking into systems for the US Department of Defense and Intelligence Community and over the past twenty-five years has emerged as an established thought leader in the cyber and security domains. A successful entrepreneur, he has founded several companies including FusionX & the Terrorism Research Center and played a key leadership role in a handful of successful companies including Accenture, iSIGHT Partners, iDefense, and Tulco Holdings. He has served as a senior advisor to DoD, a professor at Georgetown University for fourteen years , and is a founding member of the Black Hat review board.

Matt’s unique approach to technology, business, and security issues is driven by a technique he calls “HACKthink” – applying a hacker mindset to analyze and dissect complex problems and develop innovative solutions.

Matt has appeared on CNN, MSNBC, Fox News, NPR, CBC, CBS News, BBC television, NWCN, Australian television and dozens other domestic and international radio and television programs as an expert on terrorism and cybersecurity and has lectured or published for the National Defense University, the United States Intelligence and Law Enforcement Communities, the Swedish, Australian, Japanese, and New Zealand governments, American University, George Washington University, and a number of popular press books – magazines, academic journals and over 200 international conferences.

Matt has co-written or authored chapters for several books including Cyberadversary Characterization, Threats in the Age of Obama, Information Warfare Vol. 2, Sun Tzu Art of War in Information Warfare, Counterterrorism, and Addressing Cyber Instability. He was the technical editor for Hacking a Terror Network and best-selling author David Ignatius’ book The Director, and advised on the Chris Hemsworth movie Black Hat.

Jennifer Hoar

Jennifer Hoar is a Los Angeles-based investigator and researcher for private sector clients with commercial, political, legal and security challenges requiring complex fact-finding and analysis. A former journalist, she specializes in domestic and international human intelligence-collection and investigative research, analysis and writing. Her firm, Sinclair Insight LLC, is retained by investigative, legal and investment research firms and their clients for due diligence, asset searches, corporate and competitive intelligence-collection on individuals and institutions, and adverse party research to support forthcoming and/or ongoing litigation and arbitration. A fluent Spanish speaker with a graduate degree in international relations, Jennifer has developed an expertise in commercial investigations and risk analysis for U.S. clients’ overseas investments, acquisitions, transactions and operations in a variety of geographies.

Jennifer began a career in reporting in the Washington bureau of ABC News, where she contributed to the network’s coverage of the 2003 launch of the U.S. military campaign in Iraq. Throughout the 2004 presidential election cycle, she was a writer for National Journal’s The Hotline and served as Associate Editor of the publication’s daily morning news digest. She concurrently served as an investigative researcher for ABC News Correspondent Martha Raddatz on her book, The Long Road Home, which focused on the deployment of a unit of the 1st Cavalry division during and after an April 2004 battle against the Mahdi Army, which foretold the Shiite insurgency. During her subsequent tenure at CBS News, Jennifer reported on and published original features on national and international political issues and figures for the network’s website, including Katie Couric’s CBS Evening News blog.

In 2008, Ms. Hoar was awarded and completed an International Development Journalism Fellowship with the Development Executive Group in Barcelona, Spain.

After earning a Master of Science in Foreign Service degree, with a concentration in Foreign Policy and International Security, in 2009 from Georgetown’s School of Foreign Service, Jennifer worked as an Associate at Crumpton Group, LLC, alongside of former senior U.S. intelligence and diplomatic officials, assisting U.S. companies with market entry and risk mitigation in emerging and frontier markets around the world. She worked with clients on geopolitical, security and commercial challenges they faced in countries such as Algeria, Iraq, Mexico, Russia, Nigeria, China and Brazil, among others.

From 2011 to July 2014, Jennifer served as a Senior Investigator at Investigative Group International Inc., a Washington D.C.-based private investigative and corporate intelligence firm. She led and conducted due diligence, competitive intelligence and pre-litigation investigations for major U.S. law firms and corporate clients in the legal, financial services, technology, entertainment, energy and telecommunications industries, among others.

Jennifer earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and Spanish, summa cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa, from Georgetown’s College of Arts and Sciences in 2002. She is fluent in Spanish and has studied and worked in Madrid and Barcelona, Spain, respectively.

