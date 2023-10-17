The Future of Space has been one of the most consistent and longest running OODA Loop research themes, including the two prominent panels at the upcoming OODAcon 2023:

The Space Edge – Defining New Opportunities, Economies, and Risks; and

and The New Space Rush: The Final Frontier for the Economy and National Security.

In the run up to these panels at OODAcon next week, following is a compilation of the space exploration milestones featured here at OODA Loop in 2023.

Space Exploration Milestones of Note in 2023

On March 1st, SpaceX sent NASA’s next long-duration crew of the International Space Station about 72 hours after a first attempt was scrubbed due to a clogged filter in the launch system. Two NASA astronauts will be joined by a Russian cosmonaut and an astronaut from the United Arab Emirates for a six-month science mission.

An overview of the launch attempts, Relativity Space and the Terran 1 3D-printer manufacturing process.

Sci-Fi fans and futurists have long envisioned a mechanism that would capture solar power from space, focus it and transmit it to earth as a way of providing more efficient energy for humanity. There are many theoretical potential benefits of this if it can be made to work, including less pollution and no fear that the source of power will ever run out. With the right architecture, space based energy transmitted like this could also make access to energy available with little or no infrastructure. Just set up a device in your yard and there is your power. How might this work? Dr. Ali Hajimiri, Caltech Bren Professor of Electrical Engineering and Medical Engineering and Co-Director of the Space-Based Solar Power Project explains how.

On Monday, June 12 at 2:35 p.m. PT, Falcon 9 launched Transporter-8, SpaceX’s eighth dedicated smallsat rideshare program mission, from Space Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. This was the ninth launch and landing of this Falcon 9 stage booster, which previously supported the launch of NROL-87, NROL-85, SARah-1, SWOT, and four Starlink missions. On board this flight were 72 spacecraft, including CubeSats, MicroSats, a re-entry capsule, and orbital transfer vehicles carrying spacecraft to be deployed at a later time.

For additional OODA Loops News Briefs and Original Analysis on Space Exploration, go to OODA Loop | Space