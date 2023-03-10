Player Ready? A Third Launch Attempt by Space Startup of First 3D-Printed Rocket Confirmed

The Next Launch Attempt Window is Saturday, March 11 from 13:00 to 16:00 ET.

Today’s launch attempt for #GLHF Terran 1 was scrubbed due to exceeding launch commit criteria limits for propellant thermal conditions on stage 2. The team is working diligently toward our next launch window in the coming days. Check back here soon for updates on the launch… https://t.co/LxWJzfZ9BI pic.twitter.com/M4RVu6EkR8 — Relativity Space (@relativityspace) March 8, 2023

Player ready? Yup. Our next launch attempt window is confirmed for this Saturday, March 11 from 13:00 – 16:00 ET. #GLHF pic.twitter.com/lBXCm9nNeG — Relativity Space (@relativityspace) March 8, 2023

A statement on the launch from Long Beach, CA-based space startup Relativity Science:

“The launch of Terran 1 from Cape Canaveral, FL is a historic moment for our company. This week, a new manufacturing approach was created to get our 3D-printed rocket to the launch pad. So, what does a win look like? And what does it mean for the future of spaceflight?



Passing Max-Q would be a big inflection point. Why? Because it’s the phase of flight where the structural loads on the vehicle are the highest, passing this point in flight proves our hypothesis: 3D-printed rockets are structurally viable! If we make it even further in flight to stage separation, we’ll have achieved a full first-stage flight. That’s another big accomplishment for the team. From there, we will attempt to light the second stage and get Terran 1 to orbit.



#GLHF’s launch will mark an important day for Relativity as we look to see years of hard work come to fruition. We’re proud of our team’s dedication and grateful to our customers, investors, and partners for sharing our belief that just because it hasn’t been done this way before, doesn’t mean it can’t be! Time to write some #newhistory“

Watch the Livestream: Terran 1: Launching The World’s First 3D Printed Rocket (Pt. 2)

The First 3D Printed Rocket

Relativity is scheduled for its second launch of Terran 1, called “GLHF” (Good Luck, Have Fun), from Launch Complex 16 in Cape Canaveral, Florida. Our launch window opens at 1300 ET on March 11th, 2023. This launch of Terran 1 by Relativity will not include a customer payload.

As a two-stage, 110ft. tall, 7.5 ft. wide, expendable rocket, Terran 1 is the largest 3D printed object to exist and to attempt orbital flight. Working towards its goal of being 95% 3D printed, Relativity’s first Terran 1 vehicle is 85% 3D printed by mass. Terran 1 has nine Aeon engines on its first stage, and one Aeon Vac on its second stage.

Like its structure, all Relativity engines are 3D printed and use liquid oxygen (LOX) and liquid natural gas (LNG), which are not only the best for rocket propulsion, but also for reusability, and the easiest to eventually transition to methane on Mars.