Transporter-8, SpaceX’s Eighth Dedicated Smallsat Rideshare Program Mission (On-demand Video Stream)

On Monday, June 12 at 2:35 p.m. PT, Falcon 9 launched Transporter-8, SpaceX’s eighth dedicated smallsat rideshare program mission, from Space Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

This was the ninth launch and landing of this Falcon 9 stage booster, which previously supported the launch of NROL-87, NROL-85, SARah-1, SWOT, and four Starlink missions. On board this flight were 72 spacecraft, including CubeSats, MicroSats, a re-entry capsule, and orbital transfer vehicles carrying spacecraft to be deployed at a later time.



This Never Gets Old

After delivering 72 spacecraft to orbit, Falcon 9 returns to Earth and completes SpaceX’s 200th landing of an orbital class rocket pic.twitter.com/7Aw52C97jk— SpaceX (@SpaceX) June 13, 2023

