OODA Loop

Understand tomorrow, today.

Transporter-8, SpaceX’s Eighth Dedicated Smallsat Rideshare Program Mission (On-demand Video Stream)

Archive, Disruptive Technology, OODA Original / by

On Monday, June 12 at 2:35 p.m. PT, Falcon 9 launched Transporter-8, SpaceX’s eighth dedicated smallsat rideshare program mission, from Space Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

This was the ninth launch and landing of this Falcon 9 stage booster, which previously supported the launch of NROL-87, NROL-85, SARah-1, SWOT, and four Starlink missions. On board this flight were 72 spacecraft, including CubeSats, MicroSats, a re-entry capsule, and orbital transfer vehicles carrying spacecraft to be deployed at a later time.


OODA Loop Sponsor

This Never Gets Old

OODA Loop:  On Space

Speculative Design: U.S. Army Experimental CubeSats (Miniaturized Satellites)

Space-Based Power Project Successfully Transmits Power To Earth For First Time

Japan and the Future of Commercial Space

Speculative Design: In 2026, ClearSpace-1 Will Rendezvous, Capture, and Remove a Piece of Space Debris 

SpaceX Successfully launches NASA Dragon 6 Crew on flight to International Space Station

Are the Governance of Machine Learning and the Future of Space One and the Same?

Player Ready? A Third Launch Attempt by Space Startup of First 3D-Printed Rocket Confirmed

Space and the Future of National Security and Cybersecurity

About Daniel Pereira

Daniel Pereira is research director at OODA. He is a foresight strategist, creative technologist, and an information communication technology (ICT) and digital media researcher with 20+ years of experience directing public/private partnerships and strategic innovation initiatives.