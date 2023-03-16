OODA Loop

SpaceX Successfully launches NASA Dragon 6 Crew on flight to International Space Station

March 2023 is shaping up as an eventful month in governmental and commercial space collaboration and innovation.

On March 1st, SpaceX sent NASA’s next long-duration crew of the International Space Station about 72 hours after a first attempt was scrubbed due to a clogged filter in the launch system. Two NASA astronauts will be joined by a Russian cosmonaut and an astronaut from the United Arab Emirates for a six-month science mission.

