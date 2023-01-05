ArchiveOODA OriginalSecurity and Resiliency

Space and the Future of National Security and Cybersecurity

05 Jan 2023 Daniel Pereira

The future of space is of keen strategic interest here at OODA Loop.  As we jumpstart our research efforts for 2023,  the following is a compilation of our research, analysis, risk awareness, pattern recognition, and sensemaking efforts over the course of 2022 related to the future space and its impact on cybersecurity and national security, and the future of American competitiveness.

OODA Loop 2022: Space and the Future of National Security and Cybersecurity

OODA Network Member Update on Cybersecurity and Space

Track Artemis I

FCC Proposes New “Space Bureau” to Meet the Challenges of Commercial Space

The Successful Public/Private Policy Research Collaboration Behind “The Satellite Dashboard”

Russian Attack On Undersea Energy Infrastructure Means Businesses Should Prepare For More Infrastructure Attacks (including Space and Undersea comms)

Orbital Space Debris: Recent Events, Research and Policy

The Future of Food Security: The Precision Farming Project and NASA Harvest

Part II: DARPA, NASA, IARPA, DoD, Courage, Leadership and Aurelius’ Meditations

Optical Communications Innovation and Laser Satellites are the Future of Space Communications

With Viasat Satellite Hack Officially Attributed to Russia by US and EU Allies, What Next for Satellite Security?

Space Security and Offensive and Defensive Counterspace Capabilities

Space Force Authorized to Commission Civilian Cyber Talent as Officers Using Constructive Service Credit

Open-Source Intelligence Resources: Tracking Financial Assets, Military Equipment Losses, UCS Satellite Database and UNOSAT Maps

CISA, FBI Issue Joint Cybersecurity Advisory for SATCOM Ecosystem Following Viasat Cyberattack

Cyber Attack Against Satellite Calls into Question Satellite Security

Ukraine-Russia War Threat to Space Security Update

A No Hype Assessment On Starlink Security In Combat Environments: There are risks and mitigation measures

What The C-Suite Needs To Know About The Threat To Space Based Systems (and what to do about it)

The James Webb Space Telescope Launch (On-Demand Live Stream) and the Promise of Spinoff Technology

The Next Commercial Space Industry? DARPA Explores Biomanufacturing in Cislunar Space

CalTech and NASA Approaching Significant Benchmarks in Space-based Solar Power Efforts

Mitigating Threats to Commercial Space Satellites

What Executive’s Need To Know About The White House’s New Space Policy

 

Further OODA Loop Resources

OODA Loop 2022: The Future of Commercial Space

OODAcast: Technology Risk Executive and former NASA CISO and CIO Jerry Davis

Pentagon Unveils New Defense Space Strategy

Is Space Critical Infrastructure?

National Security, Space-Based Capabilities and U.S. Deterrence

NASA and High-Performance Computing Reveal Climate Impacts on Global Crops in the Next Ten Years

The Cyber Threat To NASA’s Artemis Program

Quantum Key Distribution on Land and in Space

OODA Research Report: What Business Needs To Know About Security In Space

OODA Special Report: The Executive’s Guide To Innovation In Space

 

Daniel Pereira

Daniel Pereira

Daniel Pereira is research director at OODA. He is a foresight strategist, creative technologist, and an information communication technology (ICT) and digital media researcher with 20+ years of experience directing public/private partnerships and strategic innovation initiatives.

