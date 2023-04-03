OODA Loop

A Complete Guide to The Pegasus Project, the NSO Group, and the Commercial Spyware Marketplace

Global Spyware Scandal: Exposing Pegasus

While the recent EO banning commercial spyware use within the USG included a list of previous directives and legislative activity leading up to the directive, the real back story is found at The Pegasus Project  – the global investigative reporting collaboration which broke the story on the NSO Group and the company’s “zero-click” surveillance software product, Pegasus. FRONTLINE, a U.S.-based investigative journalism program which is part of The Project Pegasus consortium of investigating organizations, recently released a two-part documentary – Global Spyware Scandal: Exposing Pegasus – that followed the entire investigative effort, including the moment the global journalistic outlets (including The Gaurdian, Le Monde, and The Washington Post) pressed the “publish” button simultaneously on the story and the backlash:

“FRONTLINE and Forbidden Films, the documentary arm of Forbidden Stories, investigate the powerful spyware Pegasus, sold to governments around the world by the Israeli company NSO Group. This two-part series, part of the Pegasus Project, examines how the hacking tool was used on journalists, activists, the wife and fiancée of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi and others.”

An Overview of the Pegasus Project, the NSO Group, and Pegasus Surveillance Software

We provided an initial overview of The Pegasus Project and the NSO Group in July of 2021:

Project Pegasus: Global news organizations reveal expansive investigation of NSO Group “zero click” surveillance software

In May 2022, we provided a global update on the NSO Group’s Pegasus Spyware:

The NSO Group’s Pegasus Spyware: A Global Update

Further Prominent Reports on the NSO Group and the Commercial Spyware Marketplace

December 2022

2022 Year-end Review: Cybersecurity

The Cyber Surveillance Thrives Despite Companies’ Setbacks

October 2022

September 2022

Cyber Matters Draw Israel and Saudi Arabia Closer Together

August 2022

The Cyber Mercenary Business is Booming

June 2022

The Future of Cyber Conflict: The Market for Global Cyber Surveillance Capabilities

April 2022

In March, the Council of Foreign Relations offered the following interesting analysis:  How Israel’s Pegasus Spyware Stoked the Surveillance Debate

February 2022 

January 2022

Are Initial Access Brokers the Next Crime Target for Governments?

December 2021

2021 Year-End Review: Cybersecurity

What’s In Store for Nation State Cyber Activity in 2022?

November 2021

October 2021

August 2021

The Privatization of Cyber Tools and Operations Further Muddies Attribution Efforts

July 2021

March 2021

 

