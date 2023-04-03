A Complete Guide to The Pegasus Project, the NSO Group, and the Commercial Spyware Marketplace

Global Spyware Scandal: Exposing Pegasus

While the recent EO banning commercial spyware use within the USG included a list of previous directives and legislative activity leading up to the directive, the real back story is found at The Pegasus Project – the global investigative reporting collaboration which broke the story on the NSO Group and the company’s “zero-click” surveillance software product, Pegasus. FRONTLINE, a U.S.-based investigative journalism program which is part of The Project Pegasus consortium of investigating organizations, recently released a two-part documentary – Global Spyware Scandal: Exposing Pegasus – that followed the entire investigative effort, including the moment the global journalistic outlets (including The Gaurdian, Le Monde, and The Washington Post) pressed the “publish” button simultaneously on the story and the backlash:

“FRONTLINE and Forbidden Films, the documentary arm of Forbidden Stories, investigate the powerful spyware Pegasus, sold to governments around the world by the Israeli company NSO Group. This two-part series, part of the Pegasus Project, examines how the hacking tool was used on journalists, activists, the wife and fiancée of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi and others.”

An Overview of the Pegasus Project, the NSO Group, and Pegasus Surveillance Software

We provided an initial overview of The Pegasus Project and the NSO Group in July of 2021:

In May 2022, we provided a global update on the NSO Group’s Pegasus Spyware:

Further Prominent Reports on the NSO Group and the Commercial Spyware Marketplace

December 2022

October 2022

September 2022

August 2022

June 2022

April 2022

In March, the Council of Foreign Relations offered the following interesting analysis: How Israel’s Pegasus Spyware Stoked the Surveillance Debate

February 2022

January 2022

December 2021

November 2021

October 2021

August 2021

July 2021

March 2021