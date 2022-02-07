Israel launches inquiry into police hacking claims

NSO has faced widespread allegations that the spyware it produces, called Pegasus, has been sold too and misused by authoritarian governments across the world, who leverage the spyware’s abilities to illegally access sensitive information. The company insists that it does not operate the software once it has been sold to clients. The company has also denied reports that the software can be used to track Israeli citizens. NSO Group has not commented on the recently-opened inquiry. The Pegasus software infects phones and allows operators to view messages, photos, and emails, record calls, and activate microphones and cameras.