News BriefsTechnology

Amnesty Urges Moratorium on Surveillance Technology in Pegasus Scandal

27 Jul 2021 OODA Analyst

NGO Amnesty International has called for a moratorium on surveillance technology produced by an Israeli firm used against a long list of journalists, activists, and heads of state. The spyware called Pegasus, and its usage have exposed a global human rights crisis, according to Amnesty. The NGO is now warning against the devastating impact of the poorly regulated spyware industry on human rights and urging for a moratorium on the sale and use of Pegasus and similar tech. The software is made by NSO Group, an Israeli-based firm. The spyware allows the attacker to switch on a phone’s camera or microphone and harvest essentially all of the data held on the phone.

The spyware remains at the center of a huge controversy after a list of 50,000 potential surveillance targets was leaked to human rights groups. Amnesty International and French media nonprofit Forbidden Stories were two groups who were granted access to the list, then collaborating with a series of media companies such as the Washington Post and Guardian. French President Emmanuel Macron appears on the list of alleged targets. Macron ultimately had to change his phone and number as a result of the threat of potential compromisation due to the spyware. Amnesty stated in a Friday announcement that the spyware poses a threat to individuals targeted, however, the industry itself has operated on the brink of illegality for far too long. Amnesty is seeking the establishment of a human-rights compliant regulatory framework regarding spyware.

Read More: Amnesty Urges Moratorium on Surveillance Technology in Pegasus Scandal

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Project Pegasus: Global news organizations reveal expansive investigation of NSO Group “zero click” surveillance software

July 21, 2021

Macron Among 14 Heads of States on Potential Spyware List

July 21, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2