El Salvador denies responsibility for hacking journalists after report finds Pegasus spyware on their phones

The government of El Salvador has denied responsibility for hacking the cell phones of possibly more than 35 journalists and members of society. The hack on the cell phones was carried out by using the spying program known as Pegasus. A report from Access Now and Citizen Lab claimed the spying happened between 2020 and 2021, however, the report did not say who was responsible.

The report shows the hacking targeted at least 22 journalists from El Faro as well as from other news outlets. The founder and director of El Faro, Carlos Dada, alleges that the Salvadoran government is responsible. Independent experts from Amnesty International reviews the report and its findings and concurred with its conclusions.

