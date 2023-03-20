The Future of Exponential Growth, Risk, Multi-sided Platforms and Strategic Ecosystems

Last year, we launched the Opportunities for Advantage Series (which will continue in 2023) to explore how exponential disruption and innovation require organizations to focus efforts to gain advantage. In a recent review of the series, we found that there were patterns and groupings which deserved to be highlighted to jumpstart the series for this year, including:
- The opportunities for advantage created by the exponential disruption of the industrial base (including that of defense) coupled with exponential biotechnology innovation to build the bioeconomy of the future.
- The crucial opportunity for advantage realized by securing global and domestic IT supply chains for the future of emerging technology innovation.
We now highlight another cluster in the series: the role of artificial intelligence Platforms-as-a-Service (PaaS), social media platforms; Multi-sided exponential technology platforms (Additive Manufacturing, 3D Printing, Quantum Science); and collaborative ecosystems (based on strategic partnerships, collective intelligence, network effects, and open-source architectures) will play in the future of:
- Operations Research and Innovation;
- Business Model Generation and Value Proposition Design;
- Information Threat Vectors;
- Cybersecurity Threats, Attack Surfaces Platform-based security solutions; and
- International Coalition-wide Networks and the Re-invention of Regional Innovation Hubs.
The following posts are a primer on the potential for innovation, including the challenges, threats, risks, and opportunities ahead for your organization.
The Future of 3D Printing Technology, Additive and Advanced Manufacturing
An OODA Network Member Q&A with Dr. Melissa Flagg
In 2022, the Federal Ecosystem for Accelerating (at Scale) Quantum Computational Power and Quantum Networks Emerged
Is the Capability-as-a-Service Business Model the Future of the [Defense] Industrial Base?
OODA Loop 2022: The Past, Present, and Future of ChatGPT, GPT-3, OpenAI, NLMs, and NLP
By Design, The Quantum List Companies are Strategically Structured for Exponential Speed and Scale
Opportunities for Advantage: The Industries of the Future Act of 2020
Opportunities for Advantage: Natural Language Processing – Meta AI Builds a Huge GPT-3 Model and Makes it Available for Free
Opportunities for Advantage: A Real-Time, Precise, Accurate, Interoperable OS for Autonomous Systems
Opportunities for Advantage: Measuring Trends in Artificial Intelligence
Using Artificial Intelligence For Competitive Advantage in Business
TikTok and Averting the National Threat of Internet Surveillance, Oppressive Censorship and Influence, and Algorithmic Learning by the CPC
Securing AI – Four Areas to Focus on Right Now
Ongoing Efforts to Combat Information Disorder and Strengthen our Cognitive Infrastructure
The Information Threat Vector(s): Why Facebook Regulation and Accountability Matters
Social Media Platforms Operate More As Independent States, Not Their Proxies
The Opportunities for Advantage Series
Secure Global and Domestic IT Supply Chains and the Future of Emerging Technology Innovation
Exponential Innovation and Building the Bioeconomy of the Future
About the OODA Loop Exponential Innovation Series
Designing, Quantifying, and Measuring Exponential Innovation