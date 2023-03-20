The Future of Exponential Growth, Risk, Multi-sided Platforms and Strategic Ecosystems

Last year, we launched the Opportunities for Advantage Series (which will continue in 2023) to explore how exponential disruption and innovation require organizations to focus efforts to gain advantage. In a recent review of the series, we found that there were patterns and groupings which deserved to be highlighted to jumpstart the series for this year, including:

The opportunities for advantage created by the exponential disruption of the industrial base (including that of defense) coupled with exponential biotechnology innovation to build the bioeconomy of the future.

The crucial opportunity for advantage realized by securing global and domestic IT supply chains for the future of emerging technology innovation.

We now highlight another cluster in the series: the role of artificial intelligence Platforms-as-a-Service (PaaS), social media platforms; Multi-sided exponential technology platforms (Additive Manufacturing, 3D Printing, Quantum Science); and collaborative ecosystems (based on strategic partnerships, collective intelligence, network effects, and open-source architectures) will play in the future of:

Operations Research and Innovation;

Business Model Generation and Value Proposition Design;

Information Threat Vectors;

Cybersecurity Threats, Attack Surfaces Platform-based security solutions; and

International Coalition-wide Networks and the Re-invention of Regional Innovation Hubs.

The following posts are a primer on the potential for innovation, including the challenges, threats, risks, and opportunities ahead for your organization.

