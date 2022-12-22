47 SHARES Share Tweet Post Reddit

As the Tok-Tok security threat, Elon Musk’s Twitter debacle, and ChatGPT all vied for the top spot as the final big story in the technology-obsessed zeitgeist for 2022, we focused on ChatGPT in the context of OODA Loop research and analysis over the course of the year on AI, machine learning, GPT-3, neural language models (NLM), and natural language processing (NLP).

We begin with the recent posts from OODA CEO Matt Devost (where he weighed into the conversation on ChatGPT with his review of the potential disruptive performance of the latest version of the OpenAI GPT-3 platform) and OODA CTO Bob Gourley (on the most recent GPT-3 development in the context of NLP’s growth over the years and the inflection point it all represents as ChatGPT mainstream the technology).

ChatGPT-3 and OpenAI are not the only game in town. Our 2022 research and analysis also covered the waterfront on: code, models, and platforms with business models and value proposition designs that provide a broad spectrum of implications for your organization’s strategic and operational considerations; Bob provided an Executive Guide on NLP earlier this year; Brilliant research on some of the unintended consequences of GPT-3; Congressman Will Hurd is an OODA Network member and an OpenAI Board Member. We have included OODA Loop content on AI authored by and featuring Congressman Hurd; and finally, Matt provides the evergreen cybersecurity post on Securing AI – Four Areas to Focus on Right Now.

OODA Loop 2022: The Past, Present, and Future of ChatGPT, GPT-3, OpenAI, NLMs, and NLP

