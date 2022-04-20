Opportunities for Advantage: Measuring Trends in Artificial Intelligence

Our Artificial Intelligence tracking, research, and analysis fall into four categories:

Surfacing business strategy insights based on current AI capabilities, such as OODA CTO Bob Gourley’s recent post on Using Artificial Intelligence For Competitive Advantage in Business.

Tracking Responsible and Ethical AI frameworks, guidelines, and projects: The implementation of AI has many moral and ethical implications, which make the maturation cycle of the technology very unique and sets it apart from, say, the growth of the internet or the web browser as a platform sub-category of internet growth in the early 90s. For example, there were not any moral and ethical issues intrinsically embedded into the capabilities of Mosaic 1.0 (yes, yes: I know: "information tends towards freedom" and the whole "freedom driven ethos" embedded into the internet. I get it. But the AI and moral and ethical implications are next level on a relative basis). To date, this category can sometimes feel like bowling the ocean – although there are some encouraging, similar patterns of insight and exploration amongst academic, governmental, and private sector efforts.

. Tracking AI applied technology in various industry verticals (along with market drivers): Through interdisciplinary research and analysis of how AI is operationalizing (with use cases and analysis), we are trying to leverage fully realized AI implementations for insights from the design process which may apply to cybersecurity and AI value propositions and business models.

In the private sector, specifically the AI startup and innovation space, there is less of an onus on organizations to engage directly with the moral and ethical implications of their AI capabilities and operational impacts. With limited resources, their primary goals are innovation, growth, and survival in what has become a crowded field. An investment group subject matter expert pointed out in a recent conference call that “the market ‘will sort out the moral and ethical issues.'” This writer, and many technologists and policymakers, are less bullish on the market, especially as it relates to experiential learning through AI Accidents (yet another subdiscipline of the AI space we are tracking for our members).

