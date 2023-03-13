Secure Global and Domestic IT Supply Chains and the Future of Emerging Technology Innovation

Last year, we launched the Opportunities for Advantage Series (which will continue in 2023) to explore how exponential disruption and innovation require organizations to focus efforts to gain advantage. In a recent review of the series, we found that there were patterns and groupings which deserved to be highlighted to jumpstart the series for this year.

To start, we found that the future of biotechnology was an important cluster in the series, pointing to the opportunities for advantage created by the exponential disruption of the industrial base (including that of defense) coupled with exponential biotechnology innovation to build the bioeconomy of the future.

Another cluster in the series was the crucial opportunity for advantage that will be realized by securing global and domestic IT supply chains for the future of emerging technology innovation.

The following posts are a primer on the potential of such an effort – including the challenges, threats, risks, and opportunities ahead for your organization in the technology and business ecosystem of the future.

About the OODA Loop Exponential Innovation Series