Secure Global and Domestic IT Supply Chains and the Future of Emerging Technology Innovation

Last year, we launched the Opportunities for Advantage Series (which will continue in 2023) to explore how exponential disruption and innovation require organizations to focus efforts to gain advantage. In a recent review of the series, we found that there were patterns and groupings which deserved to be highlighted to jumpstart the series for this year.
Exponential Innovation and Building the Bioeconomy of the Future
To start, we found that the future of biotechnology was an important cluster in the series, pointing to the opportunities for advantage created by the exponential disruption of the industrial base (including that of defense) coupled with exponential biotechnology innovation to build the bioeconomy of the future.
Another cluster in the series was the crucial opportunity for advantage that will be realized by securing global and domestic IT supply chains for the future of emerging technology innovation.
The following posts are a primer on the potential of such an effort – including the challenges, threats, risks, and opportunities ahead for your organization in the technology and business ecosystem of the future.
Opportunities for Advantage: Reshoring Manufacturing and Shortening Supply Chains
Chips for America Funding Now Available
Semiconductor Innovation is More Than Just Reshoring the Traditional Industrial Base
Semiconductor Supply Chain Espionage: Data Stolen from ASML’s Technical Repository for EUV Chip Machines
The DoD Office of Strategic Capital Will Focus on Expanding Capital for Small Business
Opportunities for Advantage: Mobilizing Innovation through the DHS Science and Technology Directorate
Opportunities for Advantage: Maintaining a Strong “Stay Rate” in the U.S. for International STEM PhD Graduates
Another Seminal Call to Action: Strengthening Innovation and Protecting the U.S. Technological Advantage
Breakthroughs and Beyond: Technology advances in 2022 that will shape 2023
Russians and Chinese using human targeting – amongst other tools- to achieve security advantage in key emerging technologies by 2030
The State Department Launches the Office of the Special Envoy for Critical and Emerging Technology
About the OODA Loop Exponential Innovation Series
Designing, Quantifying, and Measuring Exponential Innovation