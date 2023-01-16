The State Department Launches the Office of the Special Envoy for Critical and Emerging Technology

In April 2022, The State Department launched a new cybersecurity bureau, designed to enhance digital diplomacy and online standards around the world.

In September of last year, the Senate confirmed Nate Fick as the first person to lead the new Bureau as the first State Department Ambassador-at-Large for Cyberspace and Digital Policy. Fick should be familiar to OODA Loop readers, as OODA CEO Matt Devost had an OODAcast conversation with Fick In March 2021 on Dynamic Leadership and Adapting to Change.

Earlier this month, the State Department launched the Office of the Special Envoy for Critical and Emerging Technology, which will report to Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman through Ambassador at Large Fick. Details about the launch of the new office from netxtgov.com and a press release from the State Department.

The State Department’s Office of the Special Envoy for Critical and Emerging Technology

“Foreign policy continues to intersect with emerging technology, as the State Department has launched a new office devoted to establishing cooperation between nations that are developing new technologies…the Office of the Special Envoy for Critical and Emerging Technology will push the national agenda on modernization in diplomatic efforts. The branch was created by Secretary of State Anthony Blinken as a response to the increasing efforts worldwide to lead the development of innovative technologies like artificial intelligence and quantum information.

‘The Office of the Special Envoy will bring additional technology policy expertise, diplomatic leadership, and strategic direction to the department’s approach to critical and emerging technologies,’ the press release states. ‘As the department works to strengthen tech diplomacy across the organization, the office will provide a center of expertise and energy to develop and coordinate critical and emerging technology foreign policy, and to engage foreign partners on emerging technologies that will transform our societies, economies, and security.’

Other technologies that will fall within the office’s purview include biotechnology and advanced computing. Ned Price, the State Department spokesperson, told Nextgov that the office will work with ally nations as well as other bureaus within the agency to align emerging technology policy.

Seth Center, who has worked as a member of the State Department’s policy planning staff and in other private and public sector positions, will serve as the inaugural deputy envoy. The center will report to Deputy Secretary Wendy Sherman through Ambassador at Large for Cyberspace and Digital Policy Nate Fick.

The unveiling of the office comes as more nations race to race to advance in several critical emerging tech arenas. Public sector leaders have stressed that it is key for the U.S. to maintain leadership in science and technology, especially surrounding the development of international standards that govern emerging tech.” (1)

From the State Department presser:

“The Office of the Special Envoy for Critical and Emerging Technology begins operations today at the Department of State. Secretary Blinken established the office as part of the wider modernization agenda because the constellation of critical and emerging technologies reshaping the world is now an integral part of the conduct of U.S. foreign policy and diplomacy. The competition to develop and deploy foundational technologies is intensifying. The Office of the Special Envoy will bring additional technology policy expertise, diplomatic leadership, and strategic direction to the Department’s approach to critical and emerging technologies.

As the Department works to strengthen tech diplomacy across the organization, the office will provide a center of expertise and energy to develop and coordinate critical and emerging technology foreign policy, and to engage foreign partners on emerging technologies that will transform our societies, economies, and security—including biotechnology, advanced computing, artificial intelligence, and quantum information technologies. It will work in close coordination with the various bureaus and offices across the Department that are engaging on these and other technology topics that are central to our foreign policy.

Dr. Seth Center will serve as the Deputy Envoy and stand up and build out the office. Dr. Center has extensive experience working at the intersection of national security and technology policy in and out of government.” (2)

What Next?

The Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy, Nat Fick coming on board to run the bureau and the new office for critical and emerging technology announced last week are all part of Secretary of State Blinken’s Commitment to Modernizing American Diplomacy, which he announced on his first day in office and includes initiatives such as:

The aforementioned “establishment of the Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy and a new Special Envoy for Critical and Emerging Technology. Both the new bureau and envoy will continue to lead America’s engagement in the world. The Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy will focus on international cyberspace security, international digital policy and digital freedom, aspects of foreign policy that have become critical in recent years. The Special Envoy for Critical and Emerging Technology will lead the immediate technology diplomacy and partnerships agenda. “We want to make sure the technology works for democracy, fighting back against disinformation, standing up for internet freedom, reducing the misuse of surveillance technology,” Blinken said.

Both the new bureau and envoy will continue to lead America’s engagement in the world. The Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy will focus on international cyberspace security, international digital policy and digital freedom, aspects of foreign policy that have become critical in recent years. The Special Envoy for Critical and Emerging Technology will lead the immediate technology diplomacy and partnerships agenda. “We want to make sure the technology works for democracy, fighting back against disinformation, standing up for internet freedom, reducing the misuse of surveillance technology,” Blinken said. Working to build capacity and expertise in climate, cybersecurity and emerging technologies, global health, economics, and multilateral diplomacy to strengthen national security and further modernize the Department. ‘This isn’t just a new list of priorities by a new administration,’ Blinken said. ‘It reflects a significant reorientation of U.S. foreign policy that focuses on the forces that most directly and consequentially affect Americans’ lives, livelihoods, and security, and that will increasingly be at the heart of our alliances and partnerships, and core to our engagement with strategic competitors.’

‘This isn’t just a new list of priorities by a new administration,’ Blinken said. ‘It reflects a significant reorientation of U.S. foreign policy that focuses on the forces that most directly and consequentially affect Americans’ lives, livelihoods, and security, and that will increasingly be at the heart of our alliances and partnerships, and core to our engagement with strategic competitors.’ Plans to strengthen new voices and promote a climate of initiative and innovation. T he Department will continue to encourage employees to share their ideas with decision-makers, foster an environment of constructive, professional dissent and listen more to the American people. ‘We also want to hear more from the American people,” Blinken said. “Our mission is to deliver for them and all those who have equity in the work that we do.’

he Department will continue to encourage employees to share their ideas with decision-makers, foster an environment of constructive, professional dissent and listen more to the American people. ‘We also want to hear more from the American people,” Blinken said. “Our mission is to deliver for them and all those who have equity in the work that we do.’ Modernizing the Department by winning the battle for talent, building and retaining a diverse, dynamic, and entrepreneurial workforce, thereby empowering and equipping all employees to succeed. ‘Our diversity as a nation in backgrounds and experiences, in race, religion, ethnicity, in countries of origin, is among our greatest competitive advantages in the world,’ Blinken noted. ‘Failing to draw on that diversity shortchanges our foreign policy and our ability to advance our interests in the world.’

‘Our diversity as a nation in backgrounds and experiences, in race, religion, ethnicity, in countries of origin, is among our greatest competitive advantages in the world,’ Blinken noted. ‘Failing to draw on that diversity shortchanges our foreign policy and our ability to advance our interests in the world.’ To further prepare for the challenges of the 21st century and better connect with global audiences, the Department will be modernizing its technology, communications, and analytical capabilities to work more flexibly, efficiently, and securely. ‘The United States is the most technologically advanced country on Earth,’ Blinken said. ‘The State Department should be empowered by that strength.’

‘The United States is the most technologically advanced country on Earth,’ Blinken said. ‘The State Department should be empowered by that strength.’ Updating overseas operating posture to enable the kind of on-the-ground, in-person diplomacy that is essential to advance U.S. foreign policy goals. ‘We can keep our people and their families safe, while also standing up new locations overseas quickly to respond to changing events, and while engaging more outside embassy walls and extending our reach to cities, communities, commercial centers beyond national capitals,’ Blinken said. ‘A world of zero risk is not a world in which American diplomacy can deliver.'” (3)

Opportunities for Advantage: Partnering or Contracting with State in its Modernization Efforts

All these efforts represent opportunities for strategic partnership with the State Department by OODA Loop companies, as modernization efforts are already in progress and fiscally tangible in announcements like the recent State Department $10B enterprise IT services solicitation: “The contract known as “Evolve” seeks technology modernization services in support of diplomatic goals…Evolve will be the department’s main acquisition vehicle for acquiring technology modernization services in support of its diplomatic goals across areas such as cybersecurity, data analysis, climate, health, and workforce accessibility.”