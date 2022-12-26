The following list is comprised of the Top 10 OODA Loop News Briefs of 2022 as determined by the number of page views for each article. If you value our analysis, please consider a subscription (click here). One hundred percent of the subscription goes towards the curation of our popular Daily Intelligence Report and original topical analysis.

OODA Loop provides actionable intelligence, analysis, and insight into global security, technology, and business issues. Our members are global leaders, technologists, and intelligence and security professionals looking to inform their decision-making process to understand and navigate global risks and opportunities.

You can chose to be an OODA Loop Subscriber or an OODA Network Member. Subscribers get access to all site content, while Members get all site content plus additional Member benefits such as participation in our Monthly meetings, exclusive OODA Unlocked Discounts, discounted training and conference attendance, job opportunities, our Weekly Research Report, and other great benefits. Join Here.

Top 10 News Briefs of 2022

#1 – The Next Terra Luna? A Major $5 Billion Cryptocurrency Could Be About To ‘Self-Destruct’—Potentially Hitting The Price Of Bitcoin and Ethereum: Bitcoin, Ethereum, and the wider crypto market were hard hit by the collapse of the terra stablecoin and its support coin luna earlier this year—with the market’s “fate” still to be decided. The bitcoin price has crashed under $20,000, down more than 70% from its all-time highs, while Ethereum and other major cryptocurrencies have suffered even sharper falls (though some think they’ve spotted a $28 trillion opportunity). Now, after one of Wall Street’s most influential chief executives has warned of growing market “panic,” another controversial cryptocurrency that has a market capitalization of $5 billion is facing claims it’s about to implode after seeing its price crash by 90% from its all-time highs.

#2 – Turkish Airline Exposes Flight and Crew Info in 6.5TB Leak: Low-cost Turkish airline Pegasus Airlines has accidentally loaded the personal information of its flight crew, source code, and flight data due to a misconfigured AWS bucket. SafetyDetectives, a research team, discovered the unsecured database on February 28 and was able to trace the leaked information to the Electronic Flight Bag software developed by the airline and designed to optimize the productivity of airline crew. The software also provides essential reference materials for flights. Security researchers found almost 23 million files in the bucket, resulting in 6.5TB of leaked data.

#3 – Russia hits back at Western sanctions with export ban: Over 200 types of products have been banned in exports in retaliation for Western sanctions. Telecom, medical, agricultural, electrical, and technology equipment will be among the items affected by the ban which will run until the end of 2022. Cars, railway carriages, containers, and turbines are also among the exports banned.

#4 – China hoards over half the world’s grain, pushing up global prices: According to data from the US Department of Agriculture, China is expected to have 69% of the world’s maize reserved by the first half of the crop year 2022. The country is also projected to have 60% of the world’s rice reserves and 51% of its wheat. Less than 20% of the world’s population has managed to stockpile more than half of the world’s reserve, leading to consequences such as steep price increases across the planet and famine. China’s COFCO Group, a state-owned food processor, operates one of China’s largest food stockpiling bases at the port of Dalian. The facility stores beans and grains gathered in China and abroad in a staggering 310 silos.

#5 – Biden’s Middle East allies change tune on Ukraine war as conflict escalates: In March 2022, the United States’ closest allies in the Middle East condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. They previously held neutral positions and recognized the changes in the war that caused over a million refugees in a week. All of the Gulf Allies, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates included, voted for a resolution and called for Russia’s immediate withdrawal from Ukraine at the United Nations General Assembly.

#7 – Russia downed satellite internet in Ukraine -Western officials: Russia was behind a massive cyberattack against a satellite internet network which took tens of thousands of modems offline at the onset of the Russia-Ukraine war, the United States, Britain, Canada, and the European Union said on Tuesday. The digital assault against Viasat’s (VSAT.O) KA-SAT network in late February took place just as Russian armour pushed into Ukraine.

#8 – Ukraine War: Russia warns Sweden and Finland against Nato membership: Russia warned Finland and Sweden against joining Nato, stating that enlarging Nato would not bring more stability to Europe. The spokesperson for the Kremlin, Dmitry Peskov said that Nato is geared towards confrontation. US defense officials believe that the invasion of Ukraine by Russia was a strategic blunder that will likely cause more countries to join Nato.

#9 – London’s Biggest Bus Operator Hit by Cyber “Incident”: London commuters and travelers are bracing themselves for delays after the city’s largest bus operator, Go-Ahead, revealed that it had suffered from a cybersecurity incident. The company is based in Newcastle and released a statement with the London Stock Exchange confirming that it had detected unauthorized activity on its network. Go-Ahead stated that it immediately contacted external forensic specialists to ensure that all appropriate measures were taken to secure its IT infrastructure. The company is still investigating the nature and scope of the incident.

#10 – ‘The big one is coming’: tech giant’s stark Russia warning: The chief technology officer of $US50 billion ($67 billion) cybersecurity giant CrowdStrike has warned that Russia is still likely to launch large-scale cyberattacks against the West in response to sanctions and accusations of war crimes. Although doomsday predictions about Russian retaliation have so far proved wide of the mark, Australian Mike Sentonas said cyberwarfare had still played a major role in the campaign, starting with early attempts by Moscow to destabilize its target Ukraine. “In the lead up to having boots on the ground, we were seeing a really, really concerning and devastating psychological approach,” Mr. Sentonas said. This included mass text message campaigns designed to provoke a run on Ukraine’s banks, and fake alerts of missile strikes. This has been followed up with a denial of service attacks to disrupt key services, and the frequent use of wiper malware that seeks to erase the hard drives of computers it infects. He said ransomware attacks had also become more frequent as the bite of sanctions was felt in Russia.

Stay Informed

It should go without saying that tracking threats are critical to inform your actions. This includes reading our OODA Daily Pulse, which will give you insights into the nature of the threat and risks to business operations.

Related Reading:

Explore OODA Research and Analysis

Use OODA Loop to improve your decision-making in any competitive endeavor. Explore OODA Loop

Decision Intelligence

The greatest determinant of your success will be the quality of your decisions. We examine frameworks for understanding and reducing risk while enabling opportunities. Topics include Black Swans, Gray Rhinos, Foresight, Strategy, Strategies, Business Intelligence, and Intelligent Enterprises. Leadership in the modern age is also a key topic in this domain. Explore Decision Intelligence

Disruptive/Exponential Technology

We track the rapidly changing world of technology with a focus on what leaders need to know to improve decision-making. The future of tech is being created now and we provide insights that enable optimized action based on the future of tech. We provide deep insights into Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Cloud Computing, Quantum Computing, Security Technology, and Space Technology. Explore Disruptive/Exponential Tech

Security and Resiliency

Security and resiliency topics include geopolitical and cyber risk, cyber conflict, cyber diplomacy, cybersecurity, nation-state conflict, non-nation-state conflict, global health, international crime, supply chain, and terrorism. Explore Security and Resiliency

Community

The OODA community includes a broad group of decision-makers, analysts, entrepreneurs, government leaders, and tech creators. Interact with and learn from your peers via online monthly meetings, OODA Salons, the OODAcast, in-person conferences, and an online forum. For the most sensitive discussions interact with executive leaders via a closed Wickr channel. The community also has access to a member-only video library. Explore The OODA Community.