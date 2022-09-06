London’s Biggest Bus Operator Hit by Cyber “Incident”

London commuters and travelers are bracing themselves for delays after the city’s largest bus operator, Go-Ahead, revealed that it had suffered from a cybersecurity incident. The company is based in Newcastle and released a statement with the London Stock Exchange confirming that it had detected unauthorized activity on its network. Go-Ahead stated that it immediately contacted external forensic specialists to ensure that all appropriate measures were taken to secure its IT infrastructure. The company is still investigating the nature and scope of the incident.

Go-Ahead stated that its domestic and international rail services are still operating normally. However, bus and drier rosters may have been impacted by the attack, which could disrupt bus services and operations. Go-Ahead provides services in South, South West, London, North West, East Anglia, East Yorkshire, and North East UK. In addition, it is London’s largest bus company with over 2400 buses and 7000 staff. The incident has occurred just a few weeks before the company is set to be acquired by Australia’s largest bus network Kinetic.

