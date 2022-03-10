Russia hits back at Western sanctions with export ban

6 SHARES Share Tweet Post Reddit

Over 200 types of products have been banned in exports in retaliation for Western sanctions. Telecom, medical, agricultural, electrical and technology equipment will be among the items affected by the ban which will run until the end of 2022. Cars, railway carriages, containers and turbines are also among the exports banned.

Russia is the UK’s 19th largest trading partner with trade between the two nations equalling 15.9bn pounds. The export ban is in retaliation to western sanctions on Russia’s financial systems and energy. Russian oligarchs have also been sanctioned with asset freezes and travel bans in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

