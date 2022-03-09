Biden’s Middle East allies change tune on Ukraine war as conflict escalates

On Wednesday, the United States’ closest allies in the Middle East condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. They previously held neutral positions and have recognized the changes in the war that has caused over a million refugees in a week. All of the Gulf Allies, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates included, voted for a resolution and called for Russia’s immediate withdrawal from Ukraine at the United Nations General Assembly.

The UAE changed its previously neutral stance as it sees the war as reaching a dangerous inflection point, and the worsening humanitarian situation. The change of heart seemed abrupt as relations between the Gulf states and Russia have grown while they have become strained with the US in the recent past. UAE also reversed its decision to exclude Ukrainian’s from visiting the country.

