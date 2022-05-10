15 SHARES Share Tweet Post Reddit

Russia was behind a massive cyberattack against a satellite internet network which took tens of thousands of modems offline at the onset of the Russia-Ukraine war, the United States, Britain, Canada, and the European Union said on Tuesday. The digital assault against Viasat’s (VSAT.O) KA-SAT network in late February took place just as Russian armour pushed into Ukraine. U.S. Secretary of State AntonyBlinken said the cyberattack was intended “to disrupt Ukrainian command and control during the invasion, and those actions had spillover impacts into other European countries.” British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss called the satellite internet hack “deliberate and malicious” and the Council of the EU said it caused “indiscriminate communication outages” in Ukraine and several EU member states. The Viasat outage remains the most publicly visible cyberattack carried out since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in part because the hack had immediate knock-on consequences for satellite internet users across Europe and because the crippled modems often had to be replaced manually.

Full story : Russia downed satellite internet in Ukraine -Western officials.