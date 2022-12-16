OODA Loop 2022: The Future of Commercial Space
The future of space (especially as it relates to commercialization, exponential technologies, national security, cybersecurity, and the future of American competitiveness) is of keen interest here at OODA Loop.
As we begin to wind down 2022, the following is a compilation of our research, analysis, risk awareness, pattern recognition, and sensemaking efforts related to the future of the commercial space industry over the course of 2022.
OODA Research Report: The Executive’s Guide to Commercial Use of Space
FCC Proposes New “Space Bureau” to Meet the Challenges of Commercial Space
The Successful Public/Private Policy Research Collaboration Behind “The Satellite Dashboard”
Speculative Design: Relativity Space’s Fully Reusable, 3D Printed Rocket
Russian Attack On Undersea Energy Infrastructure Means Businesses Should Prepare For More Infrastructure Attacks (including Space and Undersea comms)
Speculative Design: U.S. Army Experimental CubeSats (Miniaturized Satellites)
The Defense Intelligence Agency Updates Challenges to Security in Space
Optical Communications Innovation and Laser Satellites are the Future of Space Communications
Opportunities for Advantage: A Real-Time, Precise, Accurate, Interoperable OS for Autonomous Systems
Open-Source Intelligence Resources: Tracking Financial Assets, Military Equipment Losses, UCS Satellite Database and UNOSAT Maps
The Commercial Space Internet, Exponential Disruption and Change
What The C-Suite Needs To Know About The Threat To Space Based Systems (and what to do about it)
The James Webb Space Telescope Launch (On-Demand Live Stream) and the Promise of Spinoff Technology
The Next Commercial Space Industry? DARPA Explores Biomanufacturing in Cislunar Space
CalTech and NASA Approaching Significant Benchmarks in Space-based Solar Power Efforts
What Executive’s Need To Know About The White House’s New Space Policy
