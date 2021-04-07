ArchiveOODA Original

Quantum Key Distribution on Land and in Space

07 Apr 2021 Chris Ward

Quantum key distribution (QKD) is an exciting application of quantum technologies that has exploded in the past decade. QKD is used to share encryption keys across an established optical link or network. QKD can be used to generate a secure, shared secret key between two users. This key is then used in an algorithm to encrypt message traffic. The big advantage QKD offers is that any attempt to read the information stored in the photons would destroy the message and be immediately detected. Quantum cryptography is fundamentally viable today in the laboratory and used in some high-end security applications, like banking and stock trading, that can rely on dedicated short distance physical fibers.

Chris Ward (Commander, U.S. Navy (Retired)) has over 30 years of experience helping the Department of Defense (DoD) solve difficult technology requirements. She has a proven track record of building, maintaining, securing and certifying technology solutions for use within DoD. She works with Industry to identify key opportunities and provides strategic guidance and support. She is a strategic analyst and cybersecurity professional who has deep expertise in improving enterprise cybersecurity.

