People, Culture, Organizations, Cybersecurity, and Technology

We continue our effort to underscore certain patterns and themes found throughout the OODAcast library of over 80 conversations with leaders and decision-makers, on topics such as leadership, empowering a team, clear decision-making while operating in a low information environment, the qualities and best practices of a true leader, the future of intelligence, the future of cyber threats, the cybersecurity marketplace, innovation, exponential technologies, and strategic action.

In December 2020, OODA CEO Matt Devost had a conversation with Masha Sedova, an award-winning people-security expert, speaker, and entrepreneur focused on helping companies transform employees from a risk into a key element of defense. She has been a part of our OODA Network for years, including speaking at our legacy FedCyber event, where she introduced the behavior-based and gamified cybersecurity training and awareness she put in place at Salesforce. She is the co-founder of Elevate Security, delivering an employee-risk management platform that provides visibility into employee risk while motivating employees to make better security decisions. In addition, Masha has been a member of the Board of Directors for the National Cyber Security Alliance and a regular presenter at conferences such as Black Hat, RSA, ISSA, Enigma, OWASP, and SANS.

In May 2021, OODA CTO had a conversation with Bryson Bort, the Founder of SCYTHE, a start-up building a next-generation attack emulation platform, and GRIMM, a boutique cybersecurity consultancy. He is widely known in the cybersecurity community for helping advance concepts of defense across multiple critical domains. He is the co-founder of the ICS Village, a non-profit advancing awareness of industrial control system security. Bryson is also a Senior Fellow for Cybersecurity and National Security at R Street and the National Security Institute and an Advisor to the Army Cyber Institute.

