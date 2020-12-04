Masha Sedova, Co-Founder Elevate Security on Human Risk Management

9 SHARES Share Tweet Post Reddit

Masha Sedova is an award-winning people-security expert, speaker, and entrepreneur focused on helping companies transform employees from a risk into a key element of defense.

She has been a part of our OODA Network for years, including speaking at our legacy FedCyber event, where she introduced the behavior-based and gamified cybersecurity training and awareness she put in place at Salesforce.

She is the co-founder of Elevate Security delivering an employee-risk management platform that provides visibility into employee risk while motivating employees to make better security decisions. Before Elevate, Masha Sedova was a security executive at Salesforce where she built and led the security engagement team focused on improving the security mindset of employees, partners and customers. In addition, Masha has been a member of the Board of Directors for the National Cyber Security Alliance and regular presenter at conferences such as Black Hat, RSA, ISSA, Enigma, OWASP and SANS.

Podcast Version:

