OODA Network Interview: Masha Sedova

This post is based on an interview with Masha Sedova, Co-Founder of Elevate Security. Masha’s life story is a surprise and an inspiration. Read how this Russian-born emigre developed a synergy between left-brain and right-brain to solve one of our toughest problems in Cyber Security – the Insider Threat.

Masha often hears executives opine “Humans are the weakest link”. She disagrees. “It’s a hard problem, and requires good psychology and good data, but I’ve seen organizations where the human element is one of the core features of their defense.”

Want more insight? Log in for the full report

This content is restricted to OODA Network members only. Members get access to all site content plus access to exclusive reports and events. Please consider becoming a member. For more information please click here. Thanks!

Already a member? Sign in to your account.