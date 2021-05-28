Scythe CEO Bryson Bort on Enhancing Security with Realistic Adversary Emulation

Bryson Bort is the Founder of SCYTHE, a start-up building a next generation attack emulation platform, and GRIMM, a boutique cybersecurity consultancy. He is widely known in the cybersecurity community for helping advance concepts of defense across multiple critical domains. He is the co-founder of the ICS Village, a non-profit advancing awareness of industrial control system security. Bryson is also a Senior Fellow for Cybersecurity and National Security at R Street and the National Security Institute and an Advisor to the Army Cyber Institute.

In this OODAcast we examine approaches Bryson has seen make positive differences in evaluating and mitigating risks to enterprises, specifically in the domain of adversary emulation.

The discussion covers:

A practitioner’s view of the state of cybersecurity

The demise of the perimeter as a security control

What leaders need to know to mitigate risk

Attack, Detect and Response tools and how their automation can help continuously mitigate risks

Mitre ATT&CK and how to use it to help frustrate adversaries

Assisting Blue Teams, Purple Teams and Red Teams with tooling

The use of cyber threat intelligence to inform automated adversary emulation

Podcast Version:

