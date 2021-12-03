Jahon Jamali On Bitcoin, Ethereum, and the Coming Metaverse

In this OODAcast we talk with Jahon Jamali of Sarson Funds about a range of cryptocurrency issues including his coming book Deep Crypto. We also dive deep into the coming Metaverse.

Jahon Jamali is a leading expert on emerging technologies, global risk management and international relations. He began his career as a U.S. Intelligence Officer with the Defense Intelligence Agency. He also has extensive experience in the high tech community creating and growing startups through to successful exits. All this makes him an even more credible authority when it comes to seeking the trends that are moving technology, business and government operations forward.

This discussion examines the role of Bitcoin and Ethereum in finance today and the especially important need for cryptocurrencies to provide a trust layer for the Internet. Think of this trust layer in the context of the coming metaverse. As Jahon makes clear, there have been great visions of a metaverse for years, but something has been missing: a trust layer. Jahon also builds a very compelling logical argument that free loving countries open societies should really embrace cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Dictatorships and kleptocracies hate cryptocurrencies. This is a big reason he is quick to point out, in case there is any mistake, that “cryptocurrencies are as american as apple pie.”

Some of the topics we cover include:

Money as a belief system and the current status quo of money

The need to shift concepts of money and the need for trust

Jahon’s experience educating large financial institutions on the nature of cryptocurrencies

The state of maturing cryptocurrency community

What an immutable distributed ledger can do for establishing a foundation of trust

The shifting of importance of geographical boundaries

What everyone (yes everyone) needs to know about cryptocurrencies

The waking up of governments, including state, local, and even national governments to crypto

Some of the naysayers and arguments against the Metaverse and Cryptocurrencies

The OODAast with Jahon makes it very clear, he is a great explainer of topics like these, which makes us very eager to see the book Deep Crypto. Pre-order yours at: Discovery Deep Crypto

Podcast Version:





