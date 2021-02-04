What CEOs Need To Know About Bitcoin: Including potential new business models to consider

11 SHARES Share Tweet Post Reddit

Bitcoin is the most famous crypto currency, with good reason. It was the first to leverage the new concept of a blockchain to enable a distributed, but trusted ledger, which for the first time in history allowed a cryptocurrency where double spending was impossible. Since its founding on 3 January 2009 the system has worked and proven it can scale with extreme accuracy.

Bitcoin’s growth and acceptance has been slow, but has grown to the point where the total value in Bitcoin today is over $701 Billion Dollars. It is the 12th largest store of value in the world (Gold is number one at $11 Trillion Dollars). The store of value in Bitcoin is now larger than all the holdings of Berkshire Hathaway. It has a larger market cap than Visa, Mastercard, JPMorgan Chase and every other bank. Clearly Bitcoin is here to stay.

But what does this mean for your business? Our reporting on cryptocurrencies to date has made it pretty clear that a Cambrian explosion in innovation in Bitcoin related products and services is underway. This is a very dynamic field. To help make sense of this we attended the recent MicroStrategy World conference, which had a focused track led by CEO Michael Saylor on this very topic.

Want more insight? Log in for the full report

Already a member? Sign in to your account.

OODA Loop provides actionable intelligence, analysis, and insight on global security, technology, and business issues. Our members are global leaders, technologists, and intelligence and security professionals looking to inform their decision making process to understand and navigate global risks and opportunities.

You can chose to be an OODA Loop Subscriber or an OODA Network Member. Subscribers get access to all site content, while Members get all site content plus additional Member benefits such as participation in our Monthly meetings, exclusive OODA Unlocked Discounts, discounted training and conference attendance, job opportunities, our Weekly Research Report, and other great benefits.

For more information please click here. Thanks!

Already a member? Sign in to your account.