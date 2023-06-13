The Future of the Metaverse: Where is this all going?

This post reviews some of our research into the future of technology, specifically the technology enabled shared reality known as the Metaverse.

This site has been writing about the Metaverse since 2003. But the term goes back a decade before then. It was a construct articulated by Neal Stephenson in his SciFi masterpiece Snowcrash. In Snowcrash the metaverse was a computer generated universe where visualizations were delivered to the eyes and sound was pumped into the ears.

Since then the concept has shifted and has different meaning to different people. Here is how we describe it in our briefing on the security of the metaverse:

In our view the metaverse is not here yet. What we see today are indications of what is to come. We are seeing good hints at what will be tomorrow.

For more on how we see the metaverse see our research and reporting at:



What To Know And Do About The Coming Metaverse

This post captures insights into this new world in ways meant to help leaders understand what is most relevant to your strategic planning. We provide an operational definition of the Metaverse, a description of the current market of metaverse players, and a list of recommendations for how this information should inform your business strategy.

Defending The Metaverse From Threats Old and New

There is some good news and some bad news with the coming Metaverse. The good news is the incredible use cases this third wave of Internet capabilities will bring. It will have its own thriving economy for business. Estimates are that the Metaverse economy will be a $Trillion dollars within 3 years and a Twenty $Trillion dollars within a decade. It will be a primary means of educating our youth and delivering knowledge through life, and will be a leading form of social interaction, advice and assistance on a range of issues. And of course there will be incredible new forms of entertainment.

Did Airman Teixeira Give You Concern? Just Wait For The Metaverse

Spies and leakers all have their own reasons for doing what they do. Some do it for money. Some do it because they are being blackmailed. Some do it because they are narcissists and seek fame. Some have done it for ideological reasons. This one seems to have done it to impress other intellectually and psychologically immature online acquaintances. He damaged national security for the lulz. Teixeira was active on Discord, even ran his own server there. Discord is a great tool, I use it every day. Discord was not the problem here, but it may have been a contributor in a not so obvious way.

Jahon Jamali On Bitcoin, Ethereum, and the Coming Metaverse

Jahon Jamali is a leading expert on emerging technologies, global risk management and international relations. He began his career as a U.S. Intelligence Officer with the Defense Intelligence Agency. He also has extensive experience in the high tech community creating and growing startups through to successful exits. All this makes him an even more credible authority when it comes to seeking the trends that are moving technology, business and government operations forward.

Maury Rogow: Every Corporation Will Have A Metaverse Strategy

Maury Rogow builds a solid case that your brand will live or die based on the story you tell in the metaverse. Maury is a pioneer in applying the art of storytelling to convey the value of technology in the Internet age. He built a successful approach to storytelling that made direct contributions to the success of some of the most important firms in the early wave of Internet companies.