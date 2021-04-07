C-Suite Considerations Regarding Current Geopolitical Tensions

14 SHARES Share Tweet Post Reddit

I’ve professionally tracked geopolitical events for my entire adult life, starting as a Navy Intelligence Officer in 1982. Now at OODA I continue this professional watching of geopolitical events (most of which you see reflected in our reporting). Four decades of experience of operational intelligence analysis leads me to the same conclusion any watcher of international events would have, the world is a dangerous place, especially for democratic nations.

But something is different now. Perhaps it was the pandemic, or perhaps the rise of the global grid of cyberspace, or perhaps the brilliant planning and strategic moves of our adversaries. Or perhaps all three. But whatever it was, the world today is more complicated and more dangerous than just a year ago. The changes are so significant we recommend all business leaders take stock of their situation and assess how the nature of these changes should impact your business strategy.

“The world is a more dangerous and complicated place than it was just a year ago. Your corporate strategy and defensive posture needs to reflect that”

Additional Resources: