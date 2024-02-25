The Future of the U.S. Defense Industrial Base: Challenges and Opportunities

The Congressional Research Service (CRS) is best in class research and analysis, judged against and public or private sector standards. In a recent report, the CRS broke down the vital questions U.S. policymakers need to be asking vis a vis the future of the U.S. Defense Industrial Base – questions which apply to all organizations strategic sensemaking as the U.S. Defense Industrial Base undergoes a transformation that overlaps with many vital industry sectors.

The U.S. defense industrial base (DIB) is the network of people, organizations, facilities, and resources that provides the U.S. government—particularly the Department of Defense (DOD)— with defense-related materials, products, and services.

The DIB encompasses a wide variety of entities, including commercial firms operated on a for profit basis, not-for-profit research centers and university laboratories, and government-owned industrial facilities.

It provides everything from large, technologically sophisticated weapons platforms (e.g., nuclear submarines) and highly specialized operational support (e.g., intelligence analysis) to general commercial products (e.g., laptop computers) and routine services (e.g., information technology support).

By supplying and equipping the armed services, the DIB enables the United States to execute national strategy and develop, maintain, and project military power.

Since World War II, the U.S. government has devoted considerable resources and attention to ensuring the DIB can meet the requirements of national defense. Within DOD and the executive branch, a diverse array of organizations and programs exist to monitor, protect, and strengthen the industrial base. Congress appropriates hundreds of billions of dollars annually to acquire materials, products, and services from DIB suppliers, and has established and funded a number of programs intended to assess or modify aspects of the DIB as a whole. Congress also routinely oversees the executive branch exercise of industrial base-related functions.

In conducting its role in resourcing, overseeing, and legislating for the U.S. defense industrial base, Congress may consider a number of questions, including:

Do suppliers have adequate capacity to meet U.S. defense needs? What is the appropriate degree of regulation for the commercial defense industry? How resilient should defense supply chains be? What role should sourcing, content, and production requirements play in government stewardship of the industrial base?

Defining the U.S. Defense Industrial Base

The term defense industrial base appears to have entered common parlance during the Korean War.(1) Usage may vary slightly by context, but today Congress, the executive branch, think tanks, and media outlets frequently employ the term to refer to the organizations, facilities, and resources that supply the U.S. government—principally, but not exclusively, the Department of Defense (DOD)—with materials, products, and services for defense purposes.(2) Government acquisition from DIB entities is mainly managed through the use of contracts.(3)

As typically used, the DIB includes public and private owners and operators of relevant productive capacity, to include some organizations that may not exclusively or predominantly produce specialized defense equipment.(4) When referring to private industry, the term encompasses both those suppliers with a direct contractual relationship with the government (referred to as prime contractors) and those that provide prime contractors with the goods and services necessary to perform defense contracts (known as subcontractors).(5)

Definitions of the DIB and related concepts often have a geographic component, especially when described in statute. The Defense Production Act of 1950 (DPA), for instance, defines the domestic industrial base as consisting of “domestic sources which are providing, or which would be reasonably expected to provide, materials or services to meet national defense requirements during peacetime, national emergency, or war.” (6) For the purposes of the DPA, these domestic sources are further defined as businesses that perform contracted activities at, and source contracted components and assemblies from, locations inside the United States or Canada.(7) Similarly, 10 U.S.C. §4801 defines the national technology and industrial base (NTIB) as “the persons and organizations that are engaged in research, development, production, integration, services, or information technology activities conducted within the United States, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada.” (8) Policymakers and analysts often divide the defense industrial base by key products. Thus, those organizations and facilities that build submarines may be referred to as the “submarine industrial base,” those that manufacture helicopters may constitute the “rotary-wing aircraft industrial base,” and so on. (9)

What Next?

Excerpts from the “Issues for Congress” section of the CRS report:

‘Right-Sizing’ the Industrial Base

Assessing and Managing Capacity: One of the most fundamental DIB-related matters for Congress to consider is the level of industrial capacity required to meet the defense needs of the United States. As defined by the Federal Reserve, industrial capacity is a measure of “the amount of resources available to enable an industry to produce goods.” (99) Such resources may include production facilities and equipment, labor, and raw materials; some definitions also include less tangible assets such as intellectual property. (100) One issue for Congress is whether or not the current defense industrial capacity of the United States is sufficient to meet U.S. national security goals. Because productive output is ultimately a function of capacity, an appropriately-sized industrial base is essential to the United States’ ability to supply and equip its military forces. In addition to supporting current military needs, the resources available to the DIB must be able to accommodate future demand. This latter requirement makes surge capacity—the ability to quickly expand output in response to sudden upticks in demand—an important dimension of broader industrial capacity.

The DIB and Great Power Competition: Some analysts and policymakers have argued that the current capacity of the industrial base is insufficient for the demands of great power competition.(103) As Seth Jones of the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) framed the problem in a 2023 study: The U.S. defense industrial base is not adequately prepared for the competitive security environment that now exists. It is currently operating at a tempo better suited to a peacetime environment. In a major regional conflict—such as a war with China in the Taiwan Strait— the U.S. use of munitions would likely exceed the current stockpiles of the U.S. Department of Defense, leading to a problem of “empty bins.” (104)

Some think tanks, periodicals, DOD officials, and Members of Congress have voiced similar concerns.(105) These arguments often center on the role the industrial base would play in a great power war, and make reference to studies, wargames, and forecasts suggesting the United States could run short of critical defense equipment in a conflict (especially one involving China).(106) Industrial capacity could help determine the outcome of such a contingency in two broad ways:

Enabling production in advance, so equipment could be stockpiled and prepositioned; and Allowing materiel to be replenished after hostilities have begun.

In addition to conditioning U.S. military performance during a conflict, advocates of expanding industrial capacity have touted it as a means of strengthening deterrence. If potential adversaries believe U.S. industry can sustain a war effort indefinitely, this argument runs, they may be less likely to risk conflict. (107)

Some other analysts and policymakers maintain that existing capacity more than suffices to deter or win a great power conflict. Some cite the economic and production advantages the United States enjoys over its potential adversaries, and assert that, when it comes to defense industrial capacity, “the overall picture is one of stability and health, not decline.”(112) Others argue that calls to drastically increase production reflect the incentives of defense contractors, rather than independently existing military requirements, and caution that the establishment of new DIB facilities inherently creates “pressure to keep them open in perpetuity, at a cost of untold billions of dollars.”(113)

An Arsenal of Democracy?: Providing large-scale support for U.S.-aligned governments—as the DIB is currently doing for Ukraine—is also frequently cited as a rationale for increasing capacity. Some analysts and policymakers argue that, rather than just supplying U.S. needs, the DIB should function as an ‘arsenal of democracy.’ (114) To accomplish this, the industrial base would need enough capacity to produce a wide array of defense equipment for allies and partners: in addition to Ukraine, Taiwan is frequently discussed as a major recipient of such materiel.(115) While certain advocates of this approach maintain that the United States can support a DIB large enough to “both arm Ukraine and bolster deterrence in Asia,” others argue that capacity constraints require the prioritization of one partner over the other. (116) Conversely, some lawmakers and commentators take the position that the industrial base should focus primarily or exclusively on supplying U.S. forces.

Regulating Private Industry

Competition and Consolidation: Another issue for congressional consideration is the prevalence of competition and consolidation within the defense industry. Some Members of Congress and successive presidential administrations have viewed the existence of economic competition within the commercial DIB as an important policy priority. Proponents of competition have noted that it may produce a number of desirable outcomes for the customer (i.e., the U.S. government), frequently citing the following three in the context of defense:

Lower costs, accelerated schedules, and improved performance; Expanded capacity; and Technological innovation. (121)

Because consolidation concentrates the supply of defense products and services among fewer entities, some experts maintain that it weakens competition and thus creates adverse outcomes for the U.S. government. Addressing competition and consolidation in the DIB poses unique challenges as compared to other industries.

Business Practices and the Role of Government: Congress may also consider the relationship between other defense industry practices and the performance of the DIB. A number of analysts and policymakers have charged that some corporations engage in behaviors—including overcharging for goods and services and underinvesting in capacity expansion—that negatively affect the public interest and undermine national security.

Overcharging, or price-gouging, occurs when companies charge customers more than fair market value for their goods or services. A lack of objective metrics can make it difficult to identify instances of overcharging. To determine whether DOD is being charged fair market value, analysts and policymakers typically examine things like profit margins, competitor pricing, and a comparison of historical price data against broader economic trends such as inflation.

For some, this trend reflects a systemic issue. One commentator has characterized the major prime contractors as “cash management machines,” more concerned with channeling profits to shareholders than improving their ability to make and deliver products. (144) According to this viewpoint, such behaviors could complicate attempts to grow industrial capacity: if suppliers respond to increased cashflow by diverting ever larger percentages of revenue to shareholder remuneration, boosting government investment in the DIB may not translate effectively into capacity expansion. On the other hand, some stakeholders have argued that consistently increasing revenues will increase industry’s willingness to accept the risks and costs of funding capital investment activities. (145)

Supply Chains and Sourcing Requirements

Supply Chain Resilience: The strength and security of supply chains—the networks of processes and entities required to make and deliver products—is another defense industrial base issue that Congress may consider. (146) According to DOD, the United States needs “healthy, resilient, diverse, and secure supply chains to ensure the development and sustainment of capabilities related to national security.” (147)

In a 2023 report, the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Sustainment summarized the issue in the following way:

Supply chain risks are not unique to the Department, but such risks take on greater urgency when considered in light of national security. For example, to keep aging weapon systems operational, [DOD] depends on a finite number of repair parts suppliers, some of which are precariously close to fiscal collapse. The proliferation of counterfeit items (particularly for microelectronics) increases the risk of mission delay or imperiled safety. Intellectual property vulnerabilities and lowered integrity of sensitive data and secure networks undermine the protections around weapon system designs. Dependence on foreign entities for critical items and cyber disruptions to the manufacturing and transportation domains likewise jeopardize mission support and success. (148) Numerous observers have expressed concerns about vulnerabilities and inefficiencies within defense-critical supply chains. Some have highlighted an alleged lack of redundancy for certain kinds of equipment, arguing that dependence on a small number of private firms—or even a single source—leaves the United States highly vulnerable to supply disruption. The production of solid rocket motors, for instance, has attracted scrutiny from analysts and policymakers due to the small number of suppliers. (149) Others have criticized the extent to which DOD depends upon products and materials originating from strategic competitors (i.e., China and Russia). This dependence has been alleged to be particularly acute for certain strategic and critical materials, including antimony, lithium, and rare-earth minerals. (150).

Onshoring and ‘Friendshoring’: Some analysts and policymakers have identified onshoring (the transfer of production activities from abroad to the United States) and ‘friendshoring’ (the transfer of production activities from adversarial or non-aligned countries to U.S. allies and partners) as potential means of strengthening supply chain resilience. (151) Although both onshoring and friendshoring represent attempts to respond to supply chain and sourcing problems, they are distinct policy approaches, and actions taken in support of one approach may not align with the goals of the other. (152)

Advocates of onshoring defense production maintain that locating defense industrial capacity within the United States provides greater assurance that the federal government will be able to access critical materials and products during a conflict or national emergency, and may act to stimulate the domestic economy more broadly. (153) Opponents criticize onshoring for its alleged potential to increase costs and exacerbate inefficiencies by requiring businesses to locate as many activities as possible within the United States, irrespective of market incentives.(154) Defense-specific onshoring has been the focus of a number of recent NDAA provisions, and is frequently cited as a goal by DOD officials. (155) In addition, Congress and the executive branch have recently pursued several major policy and legislative initiatives intended to encourage a ‘whole-of-government’ approach to onshoring, including Executive Order 14005 of January 25, 2021 (“Ensuring the Future is Made in All of America by All of America’s Workers”) and the CHIPS Act of 2022 (Division A of P.L. 117-167). (156)

Friendshoring is frequently identified as a tool to help accomplish the goals of multilateral security pacts such as AUKUS or NATO. (157) To encourage friendshoring, DOD is reportedly expanding the scope and scale of industrial collaboration with foreign governments and companies, including the co-development and co-production of weapons systems and other defense equipment. (158) Such cooperation may occur as part of institutionalized multilateral partnerships or on a narrower bilateral basis.

Domestic Content Requirements and Restrictions: Intertwined with the issues of supply chain resilience and onshoring/friendshoring are the statutory and policy authorities that apply to federal sourcing. At present, defense procurements are subject to numerous requirements intended to a) restrict the foreign sources from which the government may acquire goods and services; and b) encourage procurement from domestic sources. These requirements may be established by statute—for example, the Buy American Act of 1933 (codified at 41 U.S.C. §§8301–8305) and the Berry Amendment (10 U.S.C. §4862)—or by regulation or policy—for example, the enhanced domestic content threshold established pursuant to Executive Order 14005…Lawmakers have cited numerous reasons for sourcing and content requirements, including

Ensuring that the United States has secure access to critical services, products, and materials during a war or national emergency;

Avoiding the provision of financial or material support to entities working against U.S. interests, such as strategic competitors or terrorist organizations; and

Supporting domestic producers and stimulating the U.S. economy.

There is considerable variance as to which sources may be considered domestic. The National Technology and Industrial Base (NTIB), for instance, is defined as “the persons and organizations that are engaged in research, development, production, integration, services, or information technology activities conducted within the United States, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada.” (160) Such persons and organizations receive preference for certain limited procurement actions and some NTIB entities may be exempted from certain Foreign Ownership, Control or Influence (FOCI) requirements. (161) However, for the purposes of other requirements—such as those created by the Buy American Act—sources must be located within the United States to qualify as domestic.

Congress may consider the extent to which these content requirements suffice to meet its goals regarding the DIB. If it determines that further preferences are necessary to encourage procurement from U.S.-based suppliers, it may, for instance, consider raising the threshold required for a product to qualify as American for the purposes of the Buy American Act, or implement additional restrictions covering specific products or materials. If Congress assesses that current requirements are excessively restrictive, it may consider actions such as lowering domestic content thresholds or expanding the membership of the NTIB. If procurement—whether by the government or by prime contractors—from particular entities, countries, or regions of concern is determined to be an issue, Congress may also consider passing restrictions that specifically apply to those sources.

Sources

1 The earliest use of the full phrase that CRS was able to identify was in an Associated Press article syndicated in May 1953. The article referred to industry as a ‘base’ upon which military power was built, detailing a debate between former Truman Administration officials—who had favored a ‘broad’ base—and Eisenhower Administration officials— some of whom favored a ‘narrower’ base. “House Group Opens Hearing on Weakened Controls Bill,” The Washington Post, May 22, 1953, available via ProQuest at https://www.proquest.com/docview/152546852; for a contemporaneous account of the ‘broad’ vs. ‘narrow’ debate, see Austin Stevens, “Pentagon Aroused by Plan to Narrow ‘Defense Base,’” The New York Times, April 9, 1953, available at https://timesmachine.nytimes.com/timesmachine/1953/04/09/ 83838073.html?pageNumber=13.

2 Terms other than the defense industrial base have also been used by policymakers, analysts, and other participants in defense policy discourse to express similar meanings (examples include the national technology and industrial base, the national security industrial base, and the military-industrial complex). For consistency, this report uses defense industrial base (abbreviated DIB or industrial base) throughout. The DIB also supports other federal agencies that exercise defense-related functions (for example, the Coast Guard and the Central Intelligence Agency). For the purposes of this report, consideration of the DIB will mainly concern its role in supporting DOD.

3 For a general overview of defense contracting, see CRS Report R44010, Defense Acquisitions: How and Where DOD Spends Its Contracting Dollars.

4 The DOD Dictionary of Military and Associated Terms, for instance, defines the DIB as “the Department of Defense, government, and private sector worldwide industrial complex with capabilities to perform research and development and design, produce, and maintain military weapon systems, subsystems, components, or parts to meet military requirements.” Department of Defense, DOD Dictionary of Military and Associated Terms, February 2023, p. 55.

5 See 41 U.S.C. §8701 for statutory definitions of prime contract, prime contractor, subcontract, and subcontractor.

6 50 U.S.C. §4552(7).

7 50 U.S.C. §4552(8).

99 Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, “Industrial Capacity: Total Index,” August 15, 2023 at https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/capb50001sq#. Another Federal Reserve publication defines capacity as “the maximum sustainable output of an industry.” Charles Steindel, “Industrial Capacity & Industrial Investment,” Federal Reserve Bank of New York, May 1995, https://www.newyorkfed.org/medialibrary/media/research/staff_reports/ research_papers/9510.pdf

100 One analysis of the defense industry cited six major “factors of production”: (1) production buildings, machinery, and equipment; (2) RDT&E buildings, machinery, and equipment; (3) hourly production labor; (4) scientists, engineers, and technicians; (5) management; and (6) entrepreneurship. Peck and Scherer, The Weapons Acquisition Process, p. 160.

103 For more information on great power competition, see CRS Report R43838, Great Power Competition: Implications for Defense—Issues for Congress.

104 Seth G. Jones, Empty Bins in a Wartime Environment, CSIS, January 2023, p. 1, https://csis-websiteprod.s3.amazonaws.com/s3fs-public/2023-01/230119_Jones_Empty_Bins.pdf.

105 See for example, Caroline Coudriet, “Lawmakers Worry About Weapons-Makers’ Ability to Meet Demand,” Roll Call, February 6, 2023, https://rollcall.com/2023/02/06/lawmakers-worry-about-weapons-makers-ability-to-meetdemand/.

106 In one of the most frequently cited wargames simulating a U.S.-China conflict, the U.S. military used all of its LRASMs [long range anti-ship missiles] in the initial days of the conflict, and tended to expend “about 5,000 long range precision missiles, primarily JASSMs [joint air-to-surface standoff missiles] and LRASMs.” Mark Cancian et al., “The First Battle of the Next War,” CSIS, January 2023, p. 136, https://csis-website-prod.s3.amazonaws.com/s3fspublic/publication/230109_Cancian_FirstBattle_NextWar.pdf.

107 For an example of this argument, see remarks made on March 22, 2022 by Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment William LaPlante during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing (“I believe we need multiple hot production lines, whether it be munitions, [unmanned aircraft systems], and the like. They, by themselves, are a deterrent.”). Video available at https://www.armed-services.senate.gov/hearings/nominations_laplante-raven-johnson-adams.

108 See, for instance, Tyler Hacker, “Money Isn’t Enough: Getting Serious About Precision Munitions,” War on the Rocks, April 24, 2023, https://warontherocks.com/2023/04/money-isnt-enough-getting-serious-about-precisionmunitions/.

109 See Patrick Tucker, “Army Aims to Make 1 Million Artillery Shells a Year,” Defense One, August 7, 2023, https://www.defenseone.com/technology/2023/08/army-aims-make-1-million-artillery-shells-year-starting-fiscal-2025/ 389202/.

110 Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks, “Press Briefing on President Biden’s Fiscal 2024 Defense Budget,” DOD Press Briefing, March 13, 2023, transcript available at https://www.defense.gov/News/Transcripts/Transcript/ Article/3327914/deputy-secretary-hicks-and-vice-chairman-adm-grady-hold-a-press-briefing-on-pre/.

111 See, for example, Senator Roger Wicker (MS), “The U.S. Navy Needs More Attack Submarines,” The Wall Street Journal, July 16, 2023. Available at https://www.wsj.com/articles/the-u-s-navy-needs-more-attack-submarines-chinaaukus-missile-repair-9f5965f, and Senator Blumenthal (CT), “Blumenthal Applauds Wins for Connecticut in Senatepassed NDAA,” Press Release, July 27, 2023, https://www.blumenthal.senate.gov/newsroom/press/release/blumenthalapplauds-wins-for-connecticut-in-senate-passed-national-defense-authorization-bill.

112 Scott Lincicome, “Manufactured Crisis: ‘Deindustrialization,’ Free Markets, and National Security,” Cato Institute, January 27, 2021, https://www.cato.org/publications/policy-analysis/manufactured-crisis-deindustrialization-freemarkets-national-security. For another assessment of the defense industry as “financially healthy,” see DOD, “Contract Finance Study Report,” April 2023, https://www.acq.osd.mil/asda/dpc/pcf/docs/finance-study/FINAL%20%20Defense%20Contract%20Finance%20Study%20Report%204.6.23.pdf.

113 William Hartung, “New Spending Bill Squanders Billions on Dysfunctional Weapons Systems,” Responsible Statecraft, December 9, 2022, https://responsiblestatecraft.org/2022/12/09/new-pentagon-bill-squanders-opportunityto-rein-in-the-military-industrial-complex/.

114 See, for example, “The West is Struggling to Forge a New Arsenal of Democracy,” The Economist, February 19, 2023, https://www.economist.com/briefing/2023/02/19/the-west-is-struggling-to-forge-a-new-arsenal-of-democracy. 115 See, for example, Edward Wong, “U.S. Aims to Turn Taiwan into Giant Weapons Depot,” The New York Times, October 5, 2022. Available at https://www.nytimes.com/2022/10/05/us/politics/taiwan-biden-weapons-china.html. 116 For an example of the first argument, see Michael Allen and Connor Pfeiffer, “The U.S. Can Help Ukraine and Deter China,” The Wall Street Journal, July 18, 2023, https://www.wsj.com/articles/the-us-can-help-ukraine-and-deterchina-javelin-stinger-nat-sec-taiwan-9779ada5?; for an example of the second, see Elbridge Colby and Alex VelezGreen, “To Avert War with China, the U.S. Must Prioritize Taiwan over Ukraine,” The Washington Post, May 18, 2023 at https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2023/05/18/taiwan-ukraine-support-russia-china/.

121 See, for example, DOD, “State of Competition within the Defense Industrial Base,” February 2022, p. 1. Available at https://media.defense.gov/2022/feb/15/2002939087/-1/-1/1/state-of-competition-within-the-defense-industrialbase.pdf. For a similar summary of the benefits of competition, see also the opening statement of Sen. Jack Reed (RI) in “The Health of the Defense Industrial Base,” SASC Hearing, April 26, 2022, video available at https://www.armedservices.senate.gov/hearings/to-receive-testimony-on-the-health-of-the-defense-industrial-base.

121 See, for example, DOD, “State of Competition within the Defense Industrial Base,” February 2022, p. 1. Available at https://media.defense.gov/2022/feb/15/2002939087/-1/-1/1/state-of-competition-within-the-defense-industrialbase.pdf. For a similar summary of the benefits of competition, see also the opening statement of Sen. Jack Reed (RI) in “The Health of the Defense Industrial Base,” SASC Hearing, April 26, 2022, video available at https://www.armedservices.senate.gov/hearings/to-receive-testimony-on-the-health-of-the-defense-industrial-base.

144 Matt Stoller, “The Military-Industrial Stock Buyback Complex,” BIG Newsletter, April 15, 2023, https://www.thebignewsletter.com/p/the-military-industrial-stock-buyback.

145 “Contract Finance Study Report,” p. 33.

146 For one framework used by DOD to approach supply chain management, see “Supply Chain Management Framework,” Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Sustainment, February 2023, https://www.acq.osd.mil/ log/LMR/.scrm_report.html/DoD_SCRM_Framework_Report_Phase_I.pdf. 147 DOD, “Securing Defense-Critical Supply Chains,” February 2022, p. 2, https://media.defense.gov/2022/feb/24/ 2002944158/-1/-1/1/dod-eo-14017-report-securing-defense-critical-supply-chains.pdf. 148 “Supply Chain Management Framework,” DOD, p. iv. 149 See, for example, Doug Cameron, “Rocket Motor Shortage Curbs Weapons for Ukraine,” The Wall Street Journal, April 18, 2023, at https://www.wsj.com/articles/lockheed-martin-lmt-q1-earnings-report-2023-db3de58. 150 Bryant Harris, “The U.S. is Heavily Reliant on China and Russia for Its Ammo Supply Chain,” Defense News, June 8, 2022 at https://www.defensenews.com/congress/budget/2022/06/08/the-us-is-heavily-reliant-on-china-and-russiafor-its-ammo-supply-chain-congress-wants-to-fix-that/; and “Securing Defense-Critical Supply Chains, p. 19.

151 For a recent treatment of these topics in the U.S. media, see Sarah Kessler, “What is ‘Friendshoring’?” The New York Times, January 3, 2023, https://www.nytimes.com/2022/11/18/business/friendshoring-jargon-business.html.

152 For example, removing domestic procurement restrictions for defense equipment from friendly countries—as supporters of friendshoring might advocate—could lead some defense production to stay (or move) outside the United States, which may not be a desirable outcome for advocates of onshoring (especially if the latter count stimulating the U.S. economy among their objectives). On the other hand, strengthening domestic procurement practices/requirements could lead to less defense production in friendly countries, which might be seen as a negative outcome by advocates of friendshoring (who may, for instance, want to see allied and partner industry strengthened, or believe DOD could realize cost savings by procuring from cheaper sources in U.S.-aligned countries). For one discussion of this distinction (as well as related concepts such as ‘nearshoring,’ see Stefan Ellerbeck, “What’s the Difference Between ‘Friendshoring’ and Other Global Trade Buzzwords?” World Economic Forum, February 7, 2023, https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2023/02/friendshoring-global-trade-buzzwords/.

153 See, for instance, Mike McCormack, “Americanize the Defense Industry Supply Chain,” National Defense, September 30, 2022, https://www.nationaldefensemagazine.org/articles/2022/9/30/americanize-the-defense-industrysupply-chain.

154 See, for example, Scott Lincicome, “Everything You Think You Know About ‘Offshoring’ Is (Probably) Wrong,” Cato Institute, August 9, 2023, https://www.cato.org/commentary/everything-you-think-you-know-about-offshoringprobably-wrong.

155 See Table 6 for a summary of selected NDAA provisions relating to onshoring. For DOD discussion of the issue, see, for example, David Vergun, “DOD Official Discusses Strengthening the Industrial Base,” DOD News, April 6, 2023, https://www.defense.gov/News/News-Stories/Article/Article/3354413/dod-official-discusses-strengthening-theindustrial-base/.

156 E.O. 14005 established a new Made in America Office within the Office of Management and Budget, introduced new restrictions on agency use of waivers from domestic procurement laws, and directed the Federal Acquisition Regulations Council to consider strengthening domestic procurement regulations. See E.O. 14005 of January 25, 2021, https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2021/01/28/2021-02038/ensuring-the-future-is-made-in-all-of-america-byall-of-americas-workers. The CHIPS Act of 2022 contained provisions to incentivize the domestic manufacture of semiconductors; for more information, see CRS Report R47523, Frequently Asked Questions: CHIPS Act of 2022 Provisions and Implementation.

157 See, for example, Jerry McGinn and Michael Roche, “A ‘Build Allied’ Approach to Increase Industrial Base Capacity,” Baroni Center for Government Contracting (George Mason University), June 22, 2023, https://business.gmu.edu/news/2023-06/build-allied-approach-increase-industrial-base-capacity.

158 See, for example, Doug Cameron, “U.S. Arms Makers Look Overseas to Boost Stockpiles,” The Wall Street Journal, September 2, 2023, https://www.wsj.com/politics/national-security/u-s-arms-makers-look-overseas-to-booststockpiles-1e1d6eac. For more information on DOD’s international partnerships, see CRS In Focus IF12425, Defense Primer: International Armaments Cooperation.

159 For more information on existing federal sourcing requirements, see CRS Report R46748, The Buy American Act and Other Federal Procurement Domestic Content Restrictions.

160 10 U.S.C. §4801.

161 Procurement of conventional ammunition can be restricted to NTIB sources and must be from the NTIB in certain circumstances (10 U.S.C. Ch. 223 note proceeding); fire-resistant rayon fiber in uniforms may only be procured from a non-NTIB member if NTIB sources are not available (10 U.S.C. §4862 (note)); and buses, chemical weapons antidotes, ball and roller bearings, satellite “star trackers,” and certain components for naval vessels may only be procured from NTIB manufacturers, unless the Secretary of Defense waives this restriction (10 U.S.C. §4864). For more information, see CRS In Focus IF11311, Defense Primer: The National Technology and Industrial Base.