What is the Defense Industrial Base Consortium?

The Other Transaction Agreement (OTA) was also used recently by the Department of Defense (DoD) to award Advanced Technology International (ATI) “to serve as the consortium manager for the Defense Industrial Base Consortium (DIBC). This DIBC OTA will enable rapid research and allow access to commercial solutions for defense requirements and innovations from industry, academia, and non-traditional contractors.” As a result, we set out to learn more about the DIBC for the OODA Loop community. Details here.

“The Defense Industrial Base Consortium Other Transaction Agreement will not only help stimulate the growth of the defense industrial base, but it will also enable more rapid execution of Defense Production Act funding.”

Led by the efforts of the Consortium Manager, this OT Agreement will accelerate Department of Defense (DoD) access to technologies typically reserved for commercial development. The consortium managed Other Transaction Agreement (OTA) will enhance The Manufacturing, Capability Expansion, and Investment Prioritization Directorate’s (MCEIP) mission of addressing defense supply chain issues, developing the industrial workforce, sustaining critical production, commercializing Research and Development (R&D) efforts, and rapidly scaling emerging technologies to build a robust, resilient defense industrial base.

The following sectors are considered to be critical to the defense industrial base:

Kinetic capabilities (i.e., hypersonics)

Energy storage and batteries

Castings and forgings

Microelectronics

Critical chemicals and minerals

Small Unmanned Aerial Systems (sUAS)

Rare Earth Elements (REEs)

Critical materials

Submarine industrial base

Space industrial base

Biomanufacturing

The specific sectors deemed critical within the DIB today may change and expand over the life of the Defense Industrial Base Consortium (DIBC). DIBC Resources The DIBC offers the following public facing resources: What is an OTA? An “Other Transaction Agreement” or “Other Transaction Authority” (OTA) is a streamlined vehicle that brings innovative research findings and state-of-the-art prototypes from industry to the Federal Government. An OTA relieves some of the contractual burdens typically placed on contractors working for federal clients, making it possible for non-traditional contractors – small and emerging companies – to participate in technology development. The Other Transaction (OT) consortium model is an “enterprise partnership” between the government and technology providers in a specific domain. The OT consortium model relieves some of the contractual burdens typically placed on contractors working for federal clients. Navigating the Defense Market: Starting around 2015, the Department of Defense (DoD) began to substantially emphasize and expand its outreach to “nontraditional” companies – that is, companies who don’t normally do business with DoD. From new “innovation offices” such as the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) to initiatives within traditional military labs and program offices (such as the Army’s xTech Search) and beyond, the Pentagon has made it a point to attract and engage companies with limited to no experience winning and performing government contracts. While some of these efforts have made it easier to get a foot in the door, including lower barriers to obtaining relatively small amounts of funding, the bulk of the Defense market remains elusive to new entrants. This guide is a living resource to help further lower barriers, enabling companies to focus their efforts on delivering new capabilities, while minimizing time wasted on discovering basic info, determining which offices to engage, and establishing realistic expectations.

About Advanced Technology International (ATI)

ATI, a non-profit research institution selected through a competitive process, will serve as the consortium manager. The consortium will execute prototypes under the authority of 10 U.S.C. § 4022, research projects under 10 U.S.C. 4021, and production OTs under 10 U.S.C. § 4022(f). The OTA will have a ten-year period of performance, no funding ceiling, be overseen by the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment, and be administered by the Washington Headquarters Services Acquisition Directorate.

About the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Industrial Base Policy (OASD (IBP)

The OASD(IBP) works with domestic and international partners to forge and sustain a robust, secure, and resilient industrial base enabling the Warfighter, now and in the future.

